I’ve always wanted to be a mom.
As a kid, if you had asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would have answered, “a mom.” In friend groups, I’ve always been the “mom” to everyone.
When I thought about motherhood, I felt totally confident and prepared to become a mother.
But the day my daughter was born, all those things I thought would come naturally never came. And even now, three months into it, I’m still struggling with those late-night thoughts. I haven’t figured it out (not even close), but I can offer you this: You’re not alone.
I’ve realized, for me at least, that these feelings aren’t just rooted in sadness or sleep deprivation, but grief.
- After my husband, my daughter and I survived those first three weeks of postpartum and the fog somewhatlifted, I had a feeling that the Caroline I knew was gone and a new life — a new person — had just begun.
And while people told me to enjoy it and lean into this person I was becoming, I couldn’t do it. I liked the person I used to be and the life I had before motherhood. I didn’t want anything to change. But it had to.
I’ve grieved things as they used to be. I can no longer be on-call for everyone’s every need. I can’t go out with friends at the drop of a hat. No more snuggling on the couch every night with my husband and our dog.
Now, everything revolves around a feeding and sleeping schedule. I have to look for childcare, turn down calls and visits, and set firm boundaries with friends and family.
Regardless of what your life as a mom looks like, we all have to mourn the life we had before our little ones came into our lives. For good and not so good, things will never be the same.
There is this second aspect of grief that has taken me nearly three months to understand. It’s this feeling that I’m not the kind of mom I always thought I’d be.
When my daughter was born and struggled to eat and refused to sleep, I thought I would lose my mind. The vision I had of the fun, energetic mom quickly disappeared and what felt like a shell of a person took her place.
For over two months, there was rarely a day without a breakdown from me, my husband and our baby. It’s been hard to bond with and love on my daughter and nearly impossible to feel close to my husband. At times I’ve felt like I just can’t do it anymore.
I want to take a second here to say something that needs to be said. Since the very beginning, I’ve been in conversations with my doctor to monitor Postpartum Depression and Postpartum Anxiety symptoms.
It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing symptoms or have any concerns. For more resources on Postpartum Mental Health, check out Postpartum Support International at https://www.postpartum.net
You can also call the PSI Helpline at 1-800-944-4773 (#1 en Español or #2 English) or TEXT 503-894-9453 (English) or 971-420-0294 (Español).
I’ve felt stuck in a never-ending cycle of trying to force myself into who I’m “supposed to be,” then breaking down when that pressure is too much. After the first 10 weeks of this, I stopped trying to force that image on myself and started trying to accept the mother I am right now.
This doesn’t mean I can’t learn and grow as my baby girl learns and grows — that will always be my goal.
But I want you to hear this: It’s OK to rest in who you are right now. Take the pressure off yourself to be the mom you feel like you’re supposed to be. Ignore the people who tell you to enjoy every moment, because not every moment is enjoyable.
It’s OK to need a break, to ask for help before you get desperate and to be honest when people ask, “Don’t you just love being a mom?”
I know it gets better. But until it does, I don’t want to pretend that I’m loving this stage. People give new moms an unrealistic expectation to immediately bond with their baby, to be joyful about the many challenges of motherhood and to appreciate all the fleeting stages their child will go through.
But what happens when none of that feels possible? It leaves most new moms to wonder if there’s something wrong with them. But I firmly believe that it’s OK to process through these feelings of grief.
I’m content with where I am right now. But I’m also looking forward to growing into the mother I know I can be. And I’m ready to take this journey one baby step at a time.
Caroline Henry is the content manager at First Things First. Contact her at caroline@firstthings.org
