In my long career as a gynecologist, I had the occasion to see a lot of women, of all ages, with menstrual disorders.
In fact, our national organization, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), states that around 25% of doctor visits in our specialty concerned these problems.
Depending on the ages of the patients, a large amount of time can be missed from school or work due to menstrual irregularities. Especially concerning are those middle and high school age females who might be missing classes during their bleeding times.
Some experts estimate that one in five students are absent during their periods and much of the time it may be due to lack of money to purchase necessary “period products,” such as tampons or pads.
Medical and school personnel around the nation have addressed these issues for decades with varying degrees of success. One group of women has been working diligently since the fall of 2019 to make a major difference in the lives of young women in our local school systems.
A Sunday School class at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens had an informal discussion at that time and learned that period products are taxed and unable to be bought with programs such as food stamps or SNAP. The number of young ladies missing school was also enlightening to members of the class.
A small number of dedicated women in the church met and decided to provide free products to our local schools. They formed a committee and aligned themselves with “period.org,” a worldwide group that attempts to change public attitudes about periods and provide low cost items for distribution.
They chose to call their mission “Love, Period.” as a declaration of love. As one committee member said, “Love is of God and we are God’s beloved. This is an all-encompassing statement that hopefully starts to dismantle the stigmatization of women’s bodies and menstruation.”
Donations were collected from the St. Paul’s parishioners and others, including cosmetic bags for packing. An after church gathering of over 20 folks, men and women, showed up at the first of many “packing parties” and filled over 100 bags with much needed products. Since its inception, Love, Period. has donated thousands of pads, tampons, liners and incontinence products to area schools, including Athens City, McMinn County, McMinn Central and Polk County. Through partnerships with the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Table Graces Food Bank, St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mark AME Zion Church, Grace Episcopal Church (Chattanooga) and the E.G. Fisher Public Library, more young women are being reached each day. In fact, throughout the 2020 pandemic, over 50,000 products were donated to the above entities. At this point in 2021, close to 14,000 have been given away.
There are three dispensers of products at St. Paul’s Church, Fisher Library and Athens City Middle School. Special requests, as well as donations, can be addressed to stpaulsathens.org/love-period. The age of menarche (beginning of menstrual flow) for young women is about 12.4 years. The average “cycle” is 21-34 days long and the usual flow lasts two to seven days. The estimated average amount of flow each period is around 30cc or two tablespoons. Of course, there are a lot of variations in these numbers.
According to ACOG, some 98% of females have started their periods by age 15, so it is easy to see how this can impact the high school years in many ways. The women who have worked so hard to get Love, Period. off the ground are Courtney Crittenden (chair), Kathy Krauss (treasurer), Christina Sjoberg-Ivins, Kristen Combs, Melissa Fugate, Whitney Kimball-Coe, Beth Gandy and Sharon Crittenden. These dedicated folks are continually trying to find ways to improve the access to products and to expand into other areas outside the county. They are forging ahead with plans to talk with our legislators to make the products tax free, which is an excellent idea. As one of the members told me, “This ministry is first and foremost a declaration of love and love is of God.”
Courtney, after talking with her teaching colleagues Christina and Kristen, stated that, “Girls were missing school and they can’t miss school. We knew we should do something. We did something, we are doing something and we are going to keep doing it.”
The fact that we can openly talk about menstrual cycles in any setting, especially a church one, is marvelous progress. The hard work and extreme dedication to providing menstruating young women with products they need is truly a blessing.
These women who stand up and stand out are to be thanked for their care in this arena. For, after all, the one overwhelming feeling they hope to impart to all menstruators is Love — Period.
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
