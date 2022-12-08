I was raised as a Unitarian, which, unlike other denominations, means I wasn't raised to be a Unitarian.
Most Americans are unfamiliar with Unitarianism, although four of our presidents (Taft, Fillmore, and both John and John Quincy Adams) were such, tying the Baptists for third among denominations for the most presidential adherents. Eleven presidents were Episcopalian, and nine were Presbyterians. I think it would be fair to describe Unitarianism as a non-dogmatic spiritual community with great emphasis upon embracing diversity and social activism. As an adolescent, I was an LRY (Liberal Religious Youth), the Unitarian version of Sunday school. Our adult leaders introduced us to the theologies of the world's major religions with the expectation that, as adults, we could make informed decisions about our personal relationship with God. I've no doubt our teachers secretly hoped we would become Unitarians, yet did their best to be impartial.
Once I was off to college and the time came for me to make my decision, I didn't. Make a decision, that is. For most of my life, I was what a friend of mine calls a "hopeful agnostic." My father told me he would accept any belief system except atheism, which he considered the ultimate in egocentrism, a conviction that one can know beyond the shadow of a doubt that there is no higher power of any kind lurking anywhere in any corner of the universe. He told me the day would inevitably come when I would be wracked with doubt and despair and be compelled to find a faith in something greater than myself. That wasn't what I wanted to hear as a young man, but those words haunted me even as I found them hyperbolic.
Throughout my days as an unrepentantly professional student, I fit into the facile category of secular humanism, tempered by unearned cynicism and occasional episodes of mild existential depression.
I took to heart Thomas Paine's admonition that "any religion that shocks the mind of a child is no true system (close paraphrase)."
I read William James' "The Variety of Religious Experience," concurring with his idea of the ultimate test of any faith being whether or not it renders its practitioners more humane. I was secure in believing I believed in something. My life was easy, despite the chronic yet venial sins of impulsivity and procrastination.
After I left teaching and became one who belonged to nothing, my father's dire prediction began to be fulfilled. The next five years were crowded with times I remember foggily and others I remember far too well. Of course, I told no one and thought no one knew. That's the nature of the disease. Two friends I worked with urged me to try out their church, where a young clergyman was energizing a congregation. Here I must note I will not name the church or the man. It could have been your church or your pastor.
The first time I heard him, I thought this guy is way too young to provide tonic to this old soul. He was too happy, too optimistic. My primary impression of the congregation was that at least I wouldn't have to dress up much. That alone was enough to bring me back the next week. I kept coming back. I knew I needed to get out of the house more. The parishioners were friendly, but they didn't ask me any hard questions. They remembered my name. I discovered the pastor was a trail runner and swam a lot of laps. He was acquainted with the loneliness of long distances.
After a few months of regular attendance, I found the church to be a safe haven, a place where I could get out of my own increasingly self-destructive head to hear a message of hope and love. I began staying after the sermon for coffee hour in the parish hall, talking with people I didn't know who were good listeners. I talked more and more, probably too much. I scheduled a time to speak with the pastor Nervously, I confessed I still considered myself a Unitarian but found his church welcoming, although I doubted I could ever come to believe what I imagined its members all did.
"Don't concern yourself with that," he said. "l can see you are on a spiritual journey. We would love for you to have it here."
So I did. He showed me how to live with my doubts and not be frustrated or ashamed of them. If there was no doubt, he told me, there would be no need for faith. Still I struggled with my addiction, at last ending up in a nursing home after four days in intensive care. He came to my room and listened for two hours, saying little. He became my mentor in recovery. After a few years clean, I told him I had become one of those who brought a consistent message to the meetings. I expected applause, I suppose.
Instead, he scolded me, "If you are saying the same thing over and over, you aren't progressing in your recovery."
Finally he accepted a position in another church far away. I wrote to him once. Now some three years have passed, and never a day goes by that I am not reminded of him. I know I should find a way to tell him how much he helped me and that I love him, but it seems risky to me. I have trust issues. So instead I wrote this. That, you see, is the nature of my disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.