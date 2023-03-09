With the recent kidnapping in Mexico, I was reminded of my time living in Paraguay when kidnapping of wealthy citizens became relatively common.
The newspaper dubbed them “Express Kidnappings” because the person was abducted in the early morning, a realistic ransom (maybe $100,000) was demanded, the ransom was paid the same day, and the victim was returned the same evening unharmed. It was treated as something of a joke, because those who were taken could easily raise the money, and as long as they cooperated, nobody got hurt. When fundraising is the only goal, there is no motivation to cause injury.
The kidnapping in Mexico was no joke. The theory is being proposed that the victims were mistaken for drug smugglers from the Caribbean, and as we all heard, it did not turn out well. Almost within sight of the border crossing, they were attacked by thugs who appeared to be waiting for them. Two Americans and one Mexican were murdered and another American was severely injured. The fourth American was physically unharmed, but will undoubtedly have some psychological trauma.
In parts of Mexico, violent crime is a serious problem. In 2021, 625 people were kidnapped and the homicide rate was 28 per 100,000 people. The U.S. State Department advises Americans against traveling to that area because of the risk of kidnapping and murder.
Many of us probably nod our heads sagely, since anyone should know that Mexico is a dangerous place. The travelers this week were warned by their friends not to go across the border because of the potential for violence. But while we are all smugly thinking how lucky we are to live here in America, listen to this: Other countries warn their citizens against visiting us, because of the violence. Japan, Uruguay, Canada, New Zealand, U.K. and The Bahamas all caution travelers about the ever-present guns in our society, and the risk of terrorism, mass shootings and police interactions. Even Venezuela, for heaven’s sake, which has experienced gun battles in the streets of Caracas in recent years, has advised tourists to postpone their trips to the USA!
They aren’t wrong. Out of 163 countries, a recent study found Mexico to be the 27th most violent and USA to be the 35th most violent. Practically all of the countries more violent than ours are actually fighting in wars. Canada comes in a distant 152nd most violent (or conversely, 12th safest).
While our average national homicide rate (6.52/100,000) is lower than Mexico’s, it is significantly higher than other highly-developed democracies. The EU has an average homicide rate of 1:100,000.
When we look at individual U.S. cities with a population over 100,000, nine have homicide rates higher than Mexico. Are you imagining Los Angeles and New York City among the murder capitals? Wrong. In fact, not one city in California or New York can make this dubious claim. In 2019, the cities with homicide rates higher than Mexico were Memphis, Kansas City (Mo.), New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dayton, Detroit, Birmingham, Baltimore and St. Louis. Our closest cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville, are among the 65 most dangerous places. Tennessee has double the rate of violent crimes of the U.S. national average. In fact, only New Mexico and Alaska are worse.
Athens is not big enough to be put into studies of this kind, but according to a crime statistic website, one out of every 162 Athenians will be the victim of a violent crime this year.
Looking at kidnapping, our national statistics are conveniently vague. Without exactly calling it abduction, one study states that 69,000 adults went missing in 2010. Obviously, some chose to disappear, but that number is still 1,000 times higher than Mexico. Our population is only two times bigger.
In the aftermath of this horrific crime, I expect some people to call for renewed efforts to halt immigration. Somehow, the sins of the drug cartels will be translated into threats from people trying to enter the U.S. Most immigrants coming across our southern border are fleeing violence of the same style that occurred this week in Matamoros. Studies over the past hundred years have consistently found that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born people. Communities with higher numbers of immigrants have lower rates of crime than cities without immigrants.
In Mexico, the drug cartels are the overwhelming cause of kidnapping and murder. Immigrants passing through on their quest to enter America have little to do with it.
We were all shocked and saddened by the violence that happened against Americans this week. Our hearts go out to them and their families. It’s wrong to blame the victims, saying they should have stayed home. Looking at the numbers, home is not significantly safer than anywhere else in the world. Because of a mistaken identity, five people were in the wrong place at the wrong time and got caught in the crossfire. Everyone else who crossed the border that day was fine. There but for fortune go you and I.
