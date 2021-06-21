E.G. Fisher Public Library created a display for this year’s LGBTQ Gay Pride month with books and flags.
This was done out of respect for the gay community that celebrates this month every year. Apparently there were some members in the community that did not like this display and expressed their displeasure to the library and its board of directors.
Since E.G. Fisher is a public library that tries to reflect the values of the public, they adjusted and moved the display to an area that was not as prominent as it was originally.
But is it really the values of the public? Or a small group of people with loud voices imposing their values on the rest of us?
These people feel a duty to speak up for our sakes, to protect all of us from what I don’t know. These people have strongly held values and will raise their voices and let others know how they feel. These strongly held beliefs are what they believe should be the values of this community.
There are others who live in this community that feel if someone is living their life and not hurting anyone, but loving someone of the same sex, that is their business and no one else’s.
The LGBTQ community has many allies such as myself who respect their choices in love and companionship. I don’t have to understand their choices as much as I respect those choices like I do any friendship.
I feel like any community is split up into thirds in terms of points of view. There is a third of our community that “disapproves” of gay lifestyle for whatever reason they have. Whether that comes from religious teachings or personal preference.
There is a third that lives an LGBTQ lifestyle and their friends who support, care and respect them. The last third I believe don’t care, they don’t care about the issues and don’t want to talk about it, they are indifferent one way or the other.
So if the “disapproving third” raise a loud enough voice and the third that supports, cares and respects the LGBTQ community says nothing, then the loudest voices determine the community standard here in McMinn County.
I continue to struggle and understand what are the values and community standards of McMinn County. I have met many caring and loving people here and know they also support the LGBTQ community in McMinn County, but will not raise their voices in support so as not to upset their friends who think otherwise.
This lack of support of the LGBTQ community is why they keep to themselves so much. There are plenty of LGBTQ people in our county and they keep a low profile due to the feelings of the “disapproving third.”
No one wants to be harassed and, in some instances, beaten or killed. So keeping hidden is a way to survive. This has gone on for hundreds of years and is oh so slowly changing for the better.
The library is to be commended for their recognition of the LGBTQ community in McMinn County. It is up to us “supporters” as to what kind of community standards we want to have and whether or not we will respect and defend our LGBTQ neighbors and friends.
I would hope next year the gay pride display in the library will be larger and more prominent to reflect our friends and neighbors in McMinn County.
“I am very disturbed that a small portion of radicals have succeeded in silencing the representation of a much maligned group of people in our community. PRIDE month is a time to celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate a time in history (Stonewall riots) when our community found its voice and claimed dignity,” PFLAG Athens President Michael Coffey said recently. “With this action the public library no longer is representing the public, but kowtowing to a small group of radical voices bent on further oppressing an already oppressed group of people in our community. It’s a shame that the library chose fear and trepidation over dignity, and literally — PRIDE in our fellow citizens. Now I understand what is meant by cancel culture.”
Bill Freeman is a retired mental health counselor and a progressive Democrat in McMinn County. He can be reached at calabash52@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.