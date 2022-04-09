Being a hypocrite is one of the worst insults you can call someone. Saying one thing while doing the opposite is considered morally weak and untrustworthy. Politicians and preachers are routinely caught being hypocritical, and it often costs them their career.
The word does NOT derive from the medical icon Hippocrates, the ancient Greek whose work and ethic were so inspirational that doctors still take the Hippocratic Oath when they become licensed. Among other things, they swear to treat all patients to the best of their ability, for the patient’s good, and to do no harm as they practice medicine.
Hypocrite, with a “y,” derives from the Greek word for actor, or one who is playing a role. Hypocrisy is either acting differently than your stated beliefs, or having different standards for different people or situations.
It turns out that hypocrisy is a very common human characteristic. Almost all of us are guilty of it at some point. In fact, it would be almost impossible to avoid it all the time. Acknowledging our own hypocrisy can be painful and inconvenient, so many people don’t even bother to try.
We’ve all known obvious hypocrites: People who think their own kids are just high energy, whereas other kids, doing the same thing, are intolerably rambunctious (or vice-versa); or people who think nothing of having a few drinks and driving home, but cannot abide anyone else driving under the influence; or people who are morbidly obese or dangerously underweight who take offense if someone implies that they are other than normal size; or what about me, an environmentalist who still loves to travel, often on a gas-guzzling plane?
I have a friend who often doesn’t lock his house or even close the door when he leaves, and yet simultaneously feels the need to keep a loaded shotgun under the bed in case of intruders. I am usually on a diet, and if I successfully lose some weight, I reward myself with a high calorie treat or three.
Hypocrisy in government is pretty scary … do those speech-makers really believe everything they say? I find it very interesting how political dogmas are based on mirror-image contradictory logic. You don’t agree? Take this quick quiz:
1. True or False: My body is mine so the government should stop legislating treatments and leave all medical decisions to me and my doctor. Does your answer change if you are talking about COVID vaccines/mask mandates? Abortions? Transgender hormone treatments?
2. True or False: All life is sacred and should be protected. Does your answer change if you are talking about a fetus? A death row inmate? A wolf?
3. True or False: There is no room on the Supreme Court for anyone suspected of being (or sympathizing with) a sexual predator. Does it matter if you are talking about Clarence Thomas? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Brett Kavanaugh?
4. True or False: All children deserve the very best chance to succeed in this world. Does your answer change if you are talking about bullies? Immigrants? Transgender kids? Your own kids?
5. True or False: Freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Constitution. What if the speaker is a White Nationalist? An LGBTQ activist? A gun lobbyist (pro or con)?
Few of us would agree with the same principles for all of these examples. Humans are masters at rationalizing thoughts and actions that do not agree with each other. And while we might succeed in lying to ourselves, nobody else is fooled!
For most of us, being a little hypocritical now and then doesn’t really impact other people outside of our immediate social circle. Actions speak louder than words, so those who know us best know when we are failing to be true to ourselves. Most of us wield so little influence that nobody is really paying attention anyway.
Normal human development must allow for some changing of ideas and ethics. As we meet new people, acquire new knowledge and hear new perspectives, it would be very strange if we never veered from the moral path we chose as young adults. But when politicians change back and forth almost daily depending on how the political wind is blowing, that is hypocrisy, pure and simple. And dragging their constituents down their lie-riddled rabbit hole, knowing that many actually trust their elected officials to tell the truth, is just contemptible.
All Federal officials must swear an oath to protect the Constitution against enemies, both foreign and domestic. There is nothing in that oath about supporting your political party, only your country and the Constitution. This oath is actually legally binding, and once you have taken it, you are bound by it for the rest of your life.
I propose a second oath for all federal officials, the non-Hypocritic oath that would go something like this: I swear to serve my constituents to the best of my ability, above my party, in the way that is best for their good, to always tell them the truth, and in carrying out my duties, to do no harm to any of them.
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
