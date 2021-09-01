When the trust was broken in my marriage, I wondered if we could survive without it.
Trust is a cornerstone of marriage. When we trust our partner, we feel emotionally safe with them. This safety allows for deeper connection and drives us to endure tough times when they arise.
Trust is not only important for the health of our relationship but also for our physical health.
For more than 40 years, Dr. John Gottman has been studying what makes a marriage work. He found that the number one issue for couples was trust and betrayal.
During his study, social psychologists asked people in relationships, “What is the most desirable quality you’re looking for in a partner when you’re dating?” The number one response was trustworthiness.
Dr. Gottman found what many of us would agree with: trust is essential to healthy relationships.
So, how do we build trust? Trust is created in the small moments. Dr. Gottman calls these sliding door moments.
“In any interaction, there is a possibility of connecting with your partner or turning away from your partner,” he said.
One moment may not be that important when thought of by itself, but if you continually turn toward your spouse in the small moments, you’re building trust. If you continually turn away from your spouse, you’re eroding trust.
But what happens when there’s betrayal?
Betrayal can come in many forms. It can be loud and big or subtle and discrete. You experience betrayal when you discover information that your spouse is hiding from you. Or when they withhold support when you need it.
You feel betrayed when you cannot entirely rely on your partner.
When we feel betrayed, it’s common to ask the question, “How can I ever trust them again?”
But, here’s the good news: It is possible to rebuild trust. Remember those sliding door moments? Rebuilding trust takes lots of those. It requires choosing to move toward your spouse in the small moments.
Trust is a two-way street and, to rebuild trust, you both have to move toward each other. In my marriage, we realized trust could be rebuilt but it would take time and intentionality.
Through the study, Dan Yoshimoto, a graduate student of Dr. Gottman, found that the basis of building trust is attunement. He broke down the idea of attunement with an acronym.
Awareness of your partner’s emotion
Turning toward the emotion
Tolerance of two different viewpoints
Understanding your partner
Non-defensive responses to your partner
Responding with Empathy
When we are attuned to our spouse, we are better able to build trust.
In the book “What Makes Love Last?” Dr. Gottman and Nan Silver lay out the following four methods for communicating with your partner that fosters trust through attunement:
• Put your feelings into words. It can be challenging to articulate what you feel. There’s no shame in that. Just communicate that to your partner.
• Ask open-ended questions. Avoid closed-ended questions that elicit one-word responses. Open-ended questions ask for a story and show genuine curiosity on your part.
• Follow up with statements that deepen the connection. When your partner responds to one of your open-ended questions, reflect back on what you heard. In your own words, paraphrase what they said. Don’t make assumptions, defend yourself or bring the focus to you.
• Express compassion and empathy. Don’t tell your partner how they should be feeling. Don’t react defensively.
Instead, hold space for their feelings, all of them, and even if they feel uncomfortable to you. This creates a deeper connection and a sense of emotional safety. Your partner now knows they can talk to you about the hard stuff.
Trust is the bedrock of a healthy marriage. When it’s broken, it takes time to heal. Rebuilding trust between my wife and me wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.
Marriage can survive without trust, but it’s not as healthy. To have a healthy, life-giving marriage, choose to rebuild trust.
Mitchell Qualls is the operations director at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
