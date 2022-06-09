My friend Bill Martin died over a year ago now and I’ve been wanting to write something about him all along, but it keeps coming out all corny and formal like for who the bell tolls and all that.
All of a sudden it struck me that if I write like we talk and not like I think I should write, it might be easier to tell the truth that way. This isn’t my idea. I stole it from a guy named Ring Lardner who wrote a long time ago and now is pretty much forgotten like everybody else. Mr. Lardner started out as a sportswriter, but eventually it got to where you couldn’t tell if he was writing about sports or life. I don’t think he saw much difference between the two. I wish I could get you all together in one place and say this instead of writing it, but then I’d get choked up like I kinda am now and it’d take forever.
When I came to Athens to teach at the junior high, I didn’t know anything about Athens or about seventh graders. I guess I thought after Knoxville, Athens would be like Mayberry and the kids would be like characters in that show, just more girls. You probably know this already, but Athens ain’t Mayberry. Maybe it was at one time, but not in 1990 when all this happened. I found out quick that the seventh graders in Athens were smarter than me cause I couldn’t get but a few of them to do what I wanted. It wasn’t a lot of fun that year and maybe I woulda just quit, but I was already too old to quit so fast.
Well, somehow Bill found out I used to be a pretty good runner in high school, so he asked me if I wanted to help with the cross-country team. What that meant was getting on the bus after a hard day’s work and then listening to about 40 kids screaming their lungs out for an hour. Jim Miller was the bus driver and he was so used to the kids yelling it was like he couldn’t even hear them. Bill said Mr. Miller had a lot of good stories, but I couldn’t hear them cause I wasn’t used to the racket like Bill and Mr. Miller were.
The only time the kids got quiet was when it finally dawned on them they were about to have to run two miles. Once the meet got started, Mr. Miller would drive all over whatever town we were in looking for a fast food joint that’d give the bus driver and the coaches a free meal. He always found one and then Bill would tell the kids we were gonna eat at the Salad Shoppe, which got them quiet for a minute like the thought of running two miles did.
One day we get on the bus and this kid gets on I’ve never seen before. Who’s that, I asked Bill. That’s Elcie White, Bill says. He just moved here. When he was going around looking for where his classes were, I was running the seventh graders in the mile and, of course, Chad won by about a mile and this kid Elcie says, I can beat him. Just like that. Bill always said you can’t hurt a seventh grader, which has nothing to do with this, but I wanted to mention it. Anyway, Bill says to Elcie, all right then, big boy. Get on the cross-country bus right after school Thursday, and we’ll see about that. What’s cross-the-country, Elcie says.
This Chad was a really tall, really skinny, really fast seventh grader who’d been running after school for about a month already. We figured he’d finish in the top five in the big meets we went to in Chattanooga. I hope Chad sees this and tells people it’s true cause he and me and Bill and Elcie were the only ones paying attention, although I don’t think Elcie was paying much. I guess Chad’s about 45 years old now and it’s like he disappeared off the face of the earth like a lot of them do.
Well, the meet was at Baylor and it’s a big deal. There’s about 150 in the boys race and they’re all lined up waiting for the gun and there’s the colors of fall all around and the sky is deep blue. When the gun goes off, there’s this big beautiful rush of colors with some of the kids trying to get ahead early and others just trying to keep from being crushed to death. It all makes my heart ache with the memory of when I was doing the same thing when I was their age a couple of days ago.
Right away, Elcie’s up in the front and Chad’s in a little group just a few yards behind. Then they disappear and after about a mile, here they are again. Now Elcie and this kid from Bradley are right together in the front. Chad’s about seventh. What if he wins, I say to Bill. Don’t get your hopes up, Bill says. It’s early. Bill used to say that a lot. It’s early. After another while, they all come out of the woods and Elcie and the kid from Bradley are going back and forth, back and forth. I don’t even remember who won that day cause that was the way it went the whole season, back and forth, back and forth between the two of them with nobody else real close, not even Chad who was a really good runner. I don’t even remember which of the two of them won the championship race. It doesn’t matter.
So this kid who doesn’t even know what cross-country is beats everybody but one all season and beats him some. It’s not like they were running the 100-yard dash. You shouldn’t be able to go out and do that in a two-mile race when you don’t even know what you’re doing. No way.
A few weeks later, Elcie comes by and hands Bill his jersey, says he’s moving to Cleveland. Bill gives it a few days and then calls down to Cleveland and says you guys gotta get this kid Elcie to run track in the spring. But they say they’ve never heard of Elcie. And that’s it. Thirty-two years ago.
Before the pandemic, Bill and me and our friend Rex would get together on Saturday for breakfast about three times a month. Then when the virus got big, we didn’t do what we could have done to stay safe. We just didn’t get together much. lt’s like we thought we would live forever. And then Bill got sick.
I guess I haven’t told you much about him. Well, he was a great guy and he stuck with me through thick and thin and there was a lot of both. I don’t know what else to say about it. Now that Bill and Mr. Miller are gone and I don’t know where Chad and Elcie are, it’s like the whole thing with Elcie never happened. And that hurts now and then.
You think it’s early, but it’s late. And if you get to say goodbye, it’s a word hanging in the air that nobody hears. Just like that.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
