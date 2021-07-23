Have you ever watched the movie, “The Titanic?”
It is a romanticized story of the very real 1912 sinking of the passenger ship by the same name. First, they pull you in with the love story and then they hit you hard with the tragic ending.
It must have been terrifying for the real passengers. The ship struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. Once the crew realized the severity of the collision, they sounded the alarm bells, probably something like an air raid siren.
People in the lower, cheaper rooms might have woken up to find water already in their rooms. They probably didn’t carry out life boat drills back in 1912. Probably everyone, including the crew, was dealing with a completely new experience.
Once it became apparent that the ship was going down, they began getting passengers, especially women and children, into life rafts. There were never enough places for all of the passengers, but many of the life boats were launched half empty.
It took two hours and 40 minutes to sink, 34 minutes less time than it takes to watch the movie.
Imagine that you were there. Your ship, the Titanic, has hit an iceberg in a remote part of the north Atlantic. You aren’t sure what an iceberg is, much less if it could cause so much damage.
And although the ship is taking on water, indeed you are standing ankle deep in ice cold water, you feel that perhaps you’ll just wait and see. You remember someone telling you that the Titanic is unsinkable, therefore, it cannot be sinking. Can it?
All of the professional sailors are telling you, urging you, begging you to get in a lifeboat and save yourself. But maybe the crewmen are just getting hysterical over nothing.
As others rush to get a place in a life raft, you have to laugh at their panic. You are going to stay calm and wait and see. Although all the evidence, and even your own eyes, tell you the ship is going down, you worry that a small life raft is not absolutely, positively, 100% guaranteed to save your life.
What if a miracle happened and the Titanic stopped sinking? Or the life raft developed a leak or you became lost at sea and everyone else became cannibals? All unlikely compared to the obvious fact of a sinking ship but … better to wait and see.
That is precisely what is happening with COVID and the vaccine. People are waiting “to be sure” about the vaccine, when ironically, we are absolutely sure about COVID: it kills and where it doesn’t kill it causes great harm.
People are listening to talk show hosts and politicians rather than medical professionals. We have reached such a point of distrust that even when someone is begging us to save ourselves, we look at them with suspicion.
Most people survive COVID, however nine out of 10 survivors suffer from long-term, possibly permanent effects including damage to heart, lungs and brain; fatigue; difficulty breathing; anxiety, depression and PTSD; loss of taste and smell; brain fog and sleeping problems; and severe inflammation of organs.
If that doesn’t scare you, one friend of mine lost all her hair! Why risk it?
As for the vaccine, one third of people suffer unpleasant, temporary side effects like joint pain and sleep problems. You are not absolutely safe even after being completely vaccinated, but out of 124 million vaccinations, researchers found that only 6,000 people had caught COVID and only 74 had died.
Much better odds than crossing your fingers and hoping for the best.
White evangelicals are the group least likely to get vaccinated: 24% refuse and another 28% are hesitant. They listen to misinformation or fear that the vaccine was developed too fast.
Many in this group say that God will protect them. Interestingly, this same group is the most likely to own guns, citing protection as the most common reason.
Black Americans are another demographic that is under-vaccinated. If Black Lives Matter, then vaccinations in Black arms matter too!
Those who choose not to get vaxed and also not to wear a mask put the rest of us in danger: the virus will continue to adapt and evolve as long as it has a population to infect.
It’s as if you were on the floundering Titanic and had actually put one foot in a raft, but still had the other on the ship’s deck. Because of your inaction and your decision to wait, the lifeboat that you are half-in cannot launch.
The other 60 people in the life raft, having done everything they could in order to survive and return to their normal lives, are at your mercy. And you are merciless.
Many of us have fantasies about being heroes. We imagine situations where someone is in danger and just when all appears to be lost, we see ourselves rushing in to save the day!
We imagine that we will be ready when the moment arises. We will see what has to be done and without hesitation we will do it!
Few if any of us fantasize about dithering in the face of urgency or saying, ”Let’s just wait and see” while friends and family fall around us.
When the Titanic sank, all 705 people who took their chances in the life rafts survived. On board, all 1,517 died. There were 472 empty places in the rafts.
In terms of COVID, we are on the Titanic and we have hit an iceberg. The alarm is sounding, the lights are flashing and frigid water is up to our ankles.
There are enough vaccinations and masks for everyone. The Delta variant is so infectious that most unvaccinated people are predicted to get it if exposed. Almost all new patients in the COVID ward and the COVID morgue are unvaccinated.
The choice is clear: will you risk survival and allow others to survive or will you go down with the ship?
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
