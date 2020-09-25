The first time I can remember that I took a train ride I was nine years old.
I was going from Bloomington, Indiana, to Chattanooga to visit my aunt and uncle and cousins. My suitcase held some great comic books, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and my favorite candy at the time, Tootsie Rolls.
I don’t recall the exact amount of time we were on the rails, but every one of the train’s crew was very nice to help me through the slightly scary journey. Being alone on a train at that age was definitely not the norm, but in hindsight it was a lifelong adventure memory.
My fascination with trains has grown over my lifetime. It is very hard to fathom how someone built the gigantic locomotives and figured out how to set the cars on steel tracks not even six feet apart and keep them rolling along with huge tons of products in long lines of cars.
Supposedly, the first short line railroad was built by George Stephenson in 1825 in England. John Stevens, dubbed “The Father of the American Railroad,” had a steam locomotive running on his property in New Jersey in 1826 and, after many improvements, the railroad industry was off and running.
The first passenger railway was introduced in February of 1827 as a part of the Baltimore and Ohio line. As expected, train travel was so much faster than wagons that it wasn’t long before people preferred to pay a little extra to arrive at their destination more quickly
It wasn’t until 1869 that train collaboration yielded the transcontinental railroad. The Central Pacific and Union Pacific companies literally raced to Promontory Point, Utah, to connect the two sections of the nation.
The tracks were, and are, made of high quality steel alloy and are an average of four feet, eight-and-a-half inches apart. The “ties” that connect the rails can be oak, Douglas Fir or other tree varieties; concrete, steel or heavy duty plastic.
George Pullman built his famous sleeper cars and debuted them in 1865. Many improvements have been made in passenger service in these last 155 years, but lots of folks look back to the nostalgic times of yesteryear and try to recapture a true sense of the good old days of railroad journeys.
I didn’t realize that the “bullet” train has been around since 1964. Developed by Hideo Shima in Japan, this high speed marvel zips along at 210 kilometers per hour.
Amtrak was created in the United States by congressional orders in 1971, merging some 20 passenger train companies. There are 21,000 miles of track in 46 states, Washington, D.C. and three Canadian provinces. There are over 300 trains going 150 miles per hour to over 500 destination spots.
Unfortunately, Amtrak, though it grosses over $3.3 billion yearly, has operated at a loss of some $190 million recently.
Some of my favorite music involves trains and the list of any songs that even have the faintest hint of a train is well over 1,000 tunes. I know you have sung, played, hummed or whistled any one of these highly popular, memorable works.
Growing up in Chattanooga, I couldn’t help but learn “The Chattanooga Choo-Choo” early on in my life. Written by Harry Warren and Mark Gordon, this catchy number has been recorded by hundreds of big names.
John Denver performed a cute song called “Daddy, What’s a Train?” to explain to your little ones what one is. Sometimes it isn’t as easy as it should be.
Some of these hits involve real people, such as the “Ballad of John Henry” and the “Ballad of Casey Jones.” If you were going down the grade at 90 miles an hour you might have ended up like poor Casey.
So many of the songs told of where the trains were going such as, “This Train is Bound for Glory,” “Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and the old prison tribute, “Rock Island Line.”
I bet most any country music fan can sing the words to Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and not miss a single line.
How many of you folk music fans would dare miss a word to “500 Miles?” Peter, Paul and Mary would never forgive us.
The beat and message of “Midnight Special” will run in my brain for days after I have heard Creedence Clearwater Revival’s version. On the lighter side, I always feel satisfied when I intone “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
I don’t know anyone who hasn’t sung “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” since elementary school. Bet you didn’t know, Pete Seeger made it a household sound.
I could go on and on with memorable old railroad standards, but I guess Dewey would just as soon I come into the depot and brake it down, as space can be at a premium some weeks.
Truly, one of my top favorites is “The City of New Orleans.” And, while Willie Nelson is the main man we think of, it is the Arlo Guthrie and Bob Dylan versions that I enjoy the most. The song presents the plight of decreasing rail travel while envisioning old memories like “dealin’ cards with the old man in the club car,” and “mothers with their babes asleep, rockin’ to the gentle beat.”
That grand train journeying “500 miles when the day is done, and not realizing it has “the disappearing railroad blues,” reminds me of a much simpler adventure of a nine-year-old boy who, in some ways, never grew up.
One who still has the Lionel model set in the closet and sings whenever he sits waiting at a crossing for the caboose to finally pass.
Though my favorite candy has changed and the comic books were lost long ago, I hope someday to take one more memorable journey on an old iron horse, just a little further up the road.
Until next time: “For a certain kind of person there is literally nothing nicer than eating breakfast by yourself on a moving train with a good book.” — Lev Grossman
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
