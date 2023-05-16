To the Editor,
I feel I must continue to explain why I believe our representatives in both our state and our nation are not making enough effort to get to the bottom of the current mass shooting epidemic. It's always easier to wash down something dirty with a garden hose and make it look clean when a little closer look will reveal a dire need for a scrub brush. Emotional quick fixes get legislatures reelected, but do not fix real problems. They end up getting worse and becoming an even more serious problem down the road. When will we ever learn?
I believe the mental health crisis in the west has multiple causes. Some can be addressed with good laws and law enforcement, but many causes are a direct result of a culture that we all created and are partly responsible for.
First, we decided that morals and standards of discipline are outdated and oppressive. Maybe the 1950s or the 1960s was the very beginning, but it became an accepted idea to judge no one in regards to moral or religious standards. Once you open the door a crack, it eventually gets pushed all the way open.
First movies and then TV slowly loosened standards to where we are today, which is unlimited violence and killing, sex anytime and anywhere regardless of the message this sends to youngsters, and language that in 1960 would shock a drunken sailor. The result is that kids today have been given an unspoken message. And that is do whatever makes you happy. Just like a wild animal.
Parents could offset this and many do, but many are following the social norm today of permissiveness while at the same time overprotecting them physically by now allowing them to play anywhere unsupervised. This leaves children confused. They do not understand their limits and confusion leads some to depression. Suicide rates in children and teens are skyrocketing, but does anyone dare cross that socially unacceptable barrier and talk about morals and discipline? Not a chance! They might be ridiculed and condemned because they will be accused of that horrific crime of being judgmental.
So, now we have a population of children who are confused, possibly depressed and we throw in unlimited video games to keep them amused while we adults do as we like. Many of these games are extremely violent, killing sometimes up to five or 10 people in less than a minute. Phycologists disagree on the influence of these games, but common sense tells me that a confused or depressed teen playing multiple hours of killing simulations could very easily result in irrational behavior. To me, it's amazing that we don't see more teens and young adults going off the deep end.
We as a society have let them down badly.
Tom Samoska, retired, SMSGT, U.S. Air Force
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.