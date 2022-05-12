Yesterday was School Nurse Day. Athens City Schools has five nurses in our schools this year. We appreciate everything they do for our students, staff, and families. Be sure to tell them how much you appreciate them the next time you see them.
The ACS nurses are:
• Athens City Middle — Amelia Reedy
• City Park — Sue Ann Patterson
• Ingleside — Megan Dingess
• North City — Annie Bryan
• Westside — Melissa Randle
The last few weeks of school are filled with lots of great activities for students to participate in. Be sure to visit our website and social media pages for a calendar of the events.
Westside fifth grade students are enjoying the week at Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee. City Park and Ingleside second grade students will visit camp next week.
On Friday, May 13, the following events are scheduled at the schools. Ingleside second grade will be having a Luau. Athens City Middle School eighth graders will be taking an end-of-year trip to Six Flags. City Park will host field day and a cookout.
North City students will be celebrating with a Super Eagle field trip next Monday and Tuesday.
The Athens City Middle School students will be having a parade for Morning Pointe residents on Tuesday, May 17. It is always a great time to see our students reaching out to our community neighbors.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
