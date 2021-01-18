Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent horrendous attack on our nation’s capital, some of us are feeling more than a little stressed.
A number of studies indicate that nature has a calming effect on humans, so I figure it’s worth a try.
For those who don’t like winter, this is a chance to reconsider. I believe the winter landscape is greatly underappreciated. In fact, I think it’s a model of understated elegance.
The varied hues of greys and browns call to mind Andrew Wyeth paintings. And I’m especially taken with the way bare trees resemble sculptures when the late afternoon sun hits them.
Every winter, I am reminded of a story I heard from the ceramic artist Rosa Kennedy. It was a long time ago, so I hope I am remembering it correctly.
I was taking a hand-built pottery class from her at the time. It was in November and Rosa had just returned from studying in Japan.
We were discussing winter landscapes when she told us about a Japanese tea ceremony that celebrates winter. It takes place at dawn on a specific day in November.
The trees in Japan are becoming bare then and the tea jar is almost empty. So, a new jar is opened and the sadness over parting with the previous year is tempered with the excitement of a new year and a cup of tea from the freshly opened jar.
Now, before I go “full cosmic” on you, let me switch to practical suggestions for enjoying the winter landscape in Southeast Tennessee. Bare trees and subdued colors do more than signify winter. They make it easier to spot birds and other critters.
One of the more dramatic birding events in the Southeastern United States is currently unfolding where the Hiwassee River empties into the Tennessee river, in the southern part of Meigs County. Thousands of sandhill cranes are hanging out there as part of their annual winter migration.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) planted corn at the refuge and worked with nearby farmers to do the same. The cranes graze in the cornfields all day, then roost overnight in the marshes and mudflats.
Sometimes, there are whooping cranes in the flock but they are not easy to spot. No matter. If you go, you can be assured of seeing lots of different kinds of birds.
There are several ways to get to the refuge, but here’s the route I prefer. From Athens, head to Decatur and turn left onto Highway 58 South. Continue for 14.3 miles before turning right onto Old Blythe Ferry Road for 5.9 miles.
At the 5.9-mile point, turn right onto Priddy Lane to enter the refuge. It’s easy to miss the signs for Old Blythe Ferry Road and Priddy Lane, so be watchful.
As you ride on Old Blythe Ferry Road, be aware that you are on the National Trail of Tears route. In 1838, thousands of Cherokee people traveled this road as part of the forced removal of Cherokee people to western lands.
They encamped at Blythe Ferry while waiting for the waters of the Tennessee River to rise enough for flatboats to cross over into Rhea County. You have to wonder what they were thinking and feeling as they crossed the river and looked back at the homeland they were forced to leave.
As you enter the refuge, you might hear the cranes before you see them. If you have never seen a sandhill crane, their size will surprise you. They grow to about four feet tall and have an impressive wingspan.
The Cherokee Removal Memorial Park is only a couple minutes away from the refuge and it’s worth visiting. Outdoor and indoor exhibits detail the history of the Trail of Tears and you can follow a path to the top of the bluff that overlooks the river.
The view is nice and you can sometimes spot eagles from there.
The Annual Sandhill Crane Festival that was previously held at the Hiwassee Refuge, Cherokee Removal Memorial Park, and Birchwood School was cancelled this year due to COVID. However, you can enjoy the free virtual festival at https://www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/birds/sandhill-crane-festival.html, maybe even while you sip a cup of tea to celebrate winter landscapes, nature, a new year and hope.
There are a lot of scenic birding sites around here. Visit the Tennessee Overhill’s website to check out the section devoted to birding. You can also call the Overhill office at 423-263-7232 and request a free birding brochure.
Adrienne or Nancy will be happy to pop one in the mail for you.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
