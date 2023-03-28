You’ve probably heard it said that “if all the economists in the world were laid end to end, they wouldn’t reach a conclusion.”
Ha. Ha.
If the economists who work for think tanks and governmental agencies were laid end to end, as some cynics think they should be, conclusions would be reached, but not necessarily made public. Publicly, such economists express only the findings that further the interests of their employers. Our mass media, all along the spectrum from The New York Times to the Wall Street Journal, dishes out, when it comes to economics, a sort of “conventional wisdom” meant to assure us that we know all we need to know and aren’t capable of understanding anything more complicated. Americans are said to vote their pocketbooks (wallets?). Unfortunately for us and for our democracy, we don’t do that at all. We just think we do.
At my beloved University of Tennessee, my initial academic love was economics. My favorite professor was an Asian gentlemen whose name I don’t recall who spoke with an accent too thick for the fraternity brothers to decode, but one I deciphered in order to fully appreciate what followed his brief lectures. Having said his piece, he would turn to the blackboard becoming in an instant a dervish of flailing elbows amid clouds of chalk dust. Imagine the standard supply and demand graph with 10 or more other graphic relations imposed upon it and then the emergence of a glowing point pounded into the chalkboard as if by a jackhammer. The good doctor made the teaching of economics an athletic event.
My other business courses (marketing, accounting, finance, etc.) were far too inherently deceptive to interest a young romantic with no common sense (me). Fleeing them, I crossed the street to the humanities building, where studying Shakespeare was like discovering a fully functioning air conditioner in the summer sand of Death Valley.
Years passed. Clutching my B.A. in English literature as an infallible divining rod, I was accepted into UT’s incipient M.B.A. program as a token humanist. I should have known that wasn’t going to work out as soon as I entered the auditorium for our orientation session. I was the only male present who wasn’t wearing a suit. I knew immediately those fellows were planning to enlist in adulthood far sooner than I was. Our speaker that day was Ted Turner. At the question-and-answer following his address, Ted was asked whether having an M.B.A. was essential to success in the business world.
He thought for a moment, and then said, “It couldn’t hurt” — certainly not the answer the enterprising deans who had invited him would have hoped for.
At this point, I think I’ve clearly established my credibility as an economist. So let me share a few unoriginal thoughts that might disturb your conventional wisdom. We are constantly being bombarded with the idea that the inflation accompanying our high-speed economy hurts all of us. However, a significant portion of this inflation is fueled by rising wages in the poorly-paid end of the labor market. If you work in that sector, your wage increase is greater than inflation. Therefore, Virginia, our inflation does not hurt everyone. Its cost is borne by the middle and upper classes of Americans. Millions and millions of Americans, although not the majority by any means, have benefitted from our current economy.
When the Federal Reserve raises the interest rate that banks pay for overnight borrowing, banks raise the interest rate not only on loans but also on savings. Sounds great, right? Well, of course it is if you’re the one who’s saving. For the economy at large, it’s terrible. It’s called the multiplier effect. Take a red magic marker and mark the bill you just used to buy toilet paper at the convenience store. You’ll probably get it back in change a year from now when you spend hundreds to upgrade your family’s social media experience. You don’t have to mark the dollar you save. It just sits there. That is unless you left it sitting in the Silicon Valley Bank. Are the above purchases wise ones? Probably not. Are they good for the economy? A resounding yes!
One more then I’ll shut up. We shake our heads dolefully when we hear for the billionth time that those factory jobs that were once the backbone of the American way are gone and are never coming back. So all these Chinese products we buy are made where? In factories paying slave wages in the country that is the greatest human rights violator in the world. Why don’t we bring those jobs back? Because then multinational corporations would have to pay American wages, which would decimate their profits. Who is the loser? The former factory worker now employed in the service industry, in the gig game. Economics is all about scarcity. When someone tells you that all boats rise with any economic tide, they’re hiding the Brooklyn Bridge behind their back.
I know, you’re thinking “if you’re so smart, why ain’t you rich?”
Well, I’m not smart about money, especially when it’s my own. But I don’t accept whatever I’m told by those who’ve seized the prevailing powers.
Now I remember. Dr. Chang, that was his name. He wasn’t a snake charmer and I wasn’t a snake.
I haven’t even mentioned the poor here, have l? You can do your own research on them. You might start with the New Testament.
