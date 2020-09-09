B.C. (Before COVID) plenty of us lived life at a frenetic pace and had resigned ourselves that it would always be that way.
Fast forward to COVID lockdown and a forced stop. We actually had room to breathe in our lives whether we liked it or not. Being forced to taste the simple life for a few months reminded a lot of us how much we actually longed for a less frenzied existence.
With things opening back up, some folks are trying to figure out how to keep a little bit of that margin.
Maybe right now you’re already missing your quarantine life and you’re finding that, once again, you don’t have time to do the things you want to do. If this is true for you, you don’t have to settle. Here are five simple things that can help you reclaim or keep margin in your life moving forward.
• Decide what you don’t want to pick back up. Make a list of all the things you and your family were participating in B.C. and decide now what you’re not willing to add back into your schedule. Making the decision ahead of time will make it easier to say no as opportunities arise. Think of it as being proactive instead of reactive when it comes to knowing what your priorities are and sticking to them even under pressure. This will require you to keep your guard up so you can recognize when something is encroaching on the boundaries you have set.
• Schedule quiet time just like you would schedule any other appointment. It’s that important. Living life in a whirlwind leaves you feeling empty and exhausted, not to mention a hot mess when it comes to relating with the ones you love. Whether it’s early in the morning, the middle of your day or right before you go to bed, taking a few minutes to reflect can make a world of difference in how you go through your day as well as how you rest at night.
• Intentionally insert 15-30 minute breaks throughout the day to breathe and be mindful. Avoid the temptation to schedule yourself back to back in order to make the most of every waking minute. Take a walk, do some deep breathing or light a candle. Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, listen to calming music, read or do something else that will allow you to take a break from the chaos. Inserting buffer zones into your day will actually give you energy, help you be more creative and make you more effective and present with the ones you love. You might find it helpful to literally block out times on your schedule for this so you aren’t tempted to put something in that time period because it isn’t available. If you are a high energy person who likes to be productive, this may feel like time wasted. Here’s a challenge for you, though. Try this for a month and then assess your energy level, what you have been able to accomplish and the state of your relationships. You might be pleasantly surprised at the results. Just sayin’.
• Limit your social media intake. This is a time vacuum and we all know it. It robs us of time with our kids, spouse and friends. If you don’t believe it, the next time you jump on social media “for just a minute,” time yourself. See how long you end up scrolling to see what everybody else is doing. Limiting your time on social media will give you some margin to live your own life and pay attention to the ones you love and your own needs. (And if others have your full attention, you won’t be distracted and miss something important!)
• Create transitions and hard stops. There is something to be said for the impact of routines and rituals when it comes to incorporating margin into our lives. Intentional transitions help your brain know the difference between work, play and rest. If possible, have set start and stop times for work, time with family and friends, and time to take care of yourself. It can be helpful to prepare for the next day before you go to bed each night — go over your to-do list, decide what you will wear for work, even if you are working from home and other activities, take a look at the schedule, plan meals, etc. For example, the act of preparing to be in work mode helps your brain know you are making a transition. At the end of your work day, changing into “play” clothes is another transition that tells your brain it is doing something different. It’s a physical exercise that mentally prepares you for being fully present.
As one who has struggled with margin, I can tell you it’s very easy to fall back into old habits. Don’t beat yourself up. It happens.
The best way forward is to remind yourself of your goal, identify where the breach happened and keep moving ahead.
Julie Baumgardner is the president and CEO of First Things First. Contact her at julieb@firstthings.org
