Since I was old enough to read I have literally inhaled history and historical fiction.
Starting as a second grader, I ran through all of the “Childhood of famous Americans series” and many of those were about boys. The “Little House” books by Laura Ingalls Wilder and Louisa May Alcott satisfied my thirst for stories genuine to their time periods. As time went on, I became enamored with Elizabeth I, Catherine the Great and, of course, “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell.
As the women’s movement progressed, so did the quality of the writing, the research and the popularity of the genre. In the last 10 years or so, historical fiction has made a great comeback due to writers such as Bernard Cornwell, Amor Towles and Kristin Hannah.
Of course there are dozens, if not hundreds, more. My favorite books were those set in WWI and WWII.
However, out of the blue, five years ago, I read a review for a book about a deputy sheriff set in 1914-15 who was a New Jersey woman. Based on historical facts (the newspaper articles housed in the Library of Congress and other libraries), Amy Stewart tells a tale that sounds like a very tall tale, but is actually soundly based in careful research.
It is at once grim, hilarious and a picture of the position of females at the time, along with demonstrating the plight of laborers and the gang activity that sought to suppress the formation of unions. Constance and her two sisters provide an on-going narrative for these social movements and crimes.
It is heartening to read that despite the social mores of the time, many men stepped up to defend the suppressed — be they females, children or those less fortunate. Readers will cheer Constance Kopp on and will eagerly enjoy her other four novels about the famous Kopp sisters.
The sixth in the series is slated for publication in January, 2021.
The Friends of the Library Virtual October book discussion will be at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The book will be “Girl Waits With Gun” by Amy Stewart and the Zoom discussion will be led by Sandra Clariday.
The information for the Zoom discussion is:
Meeting ID: 818 1704 8039
For Call In:
+16465588656,,81817048039# US (New York)
Meeting ID: 818 1704 8039
Sandra Clariday became director of the library at TWU in 1987 and ended her career as associate dean and professor in 2015
