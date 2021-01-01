Christmas and New Year’s Eve are in our rear-view mirrors and today marks the start of what all of us hope will be a much better year than this last one.
Safety and sanity are foremost in my thoughts as I keep watch over our pandemic situation.
I am also hoping that our nation’s divisiveness can begin to heal as we all come together for common goals.
That being said, I have decided to start 2021 with one of my favorite things to write about — trivia. I was reading a column last week on a favorite singer of mine and realized I couldn’t remember his real name. And, I bet if I asked many of my friends, they wouldn’t be able to either.
So, today’s effort is a matching exercise to test your knowledge of the actual names of some celebrities.
It is easy to see why many of them developed easier to pronounce monikers rather than stick with their original ones.
Herewith an interesting list. Have fun.
1) Bob Dylan a) Kim Coppola
2) Tiny Tim b) Neta-lee Hershlag
3) Katy Perry c) Ramon Estevez
4) Elton John d) Norma Jean Mortenson
5) John Legend e) Ellen Cohen
6) Nicolas Cage f) Robert Jones
7) Jamie Foxx g) Demetre Georgiou
8) Vin Diesel h) Marvin Aday
9) Lady Gaga i) George Harrison
10) Stevie Wonder j) Audrey Perry
11) Faith Hill k) Reginald Dwight
12) Alice Cooper l) Caryn Johnson
13) Mama Cass Elliott m) Forrokh Bulsara
14) David Bowie n) Mary Anne Hyra
15) Joni Mitchell o) Hardaway Judkins
16) Lefty Wilbury p) Angelina
Germanotta
17) Meat Loaf q) Vincent Furnier
18) Spike Wilbury r) Eric Bishop
19) Martin Sheen s) Mark Vincent
20) Whoopi Goldberg t) Roy Orbison
21) Marilyn Monroe u) Roger Stephens
22) Freddie Mercury v) Roberta Anderson
23) Cat Stevens w) Elizabeth Hudson
24) Natalie Portman x) Herbert Khaury
25) Meg Ryan y) Allen Zimmerman
I know, many of you are going to say this one’s too tough, especially if you don’t follow singers and actors.
But, on a cold winter’s day you can google these, or have the kids do it, and you will be as surprised as I was at some of the connections.
When I was 10 years old, I took a bit of teasing for my name. After all, the only male Shelley I could recall way back then was the comedian Shelley Berman.
That didn’t impress any of my buddies. One day I changed my name to Johnny while playing with some other kids on the block.
When one of them came to my house later asking for Johnny, my father hesitated, then, realizing what I was doing, told him I’d be right out.
After a discussion, which didn’t go the way I thought it might, I was turned loose to resume playing. I had to tell the kids my real name and I knew it was going to be a problem.
But, as luck would have it, they looked at me, thought about it a second, and said, “That’s cool. We never knew anybody with that name before.”
Nothing else happened. I never again hesitated to give folks my real name as it was my paternal grandfather’s name and I have worn it proudly for over six decades. It might not be the “coolest,” but it’s mine, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.
Until next time: “Names are not always what they seem.” — Mark Twain
“It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to.” — W.C. Fields
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
