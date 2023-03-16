I am at my best early in the morning, just after the first cup of coffee and before the second, when the minutia of another day begins to invade my dreams for the hours to come. By the time the third cup is only dregs, and my morning reading routine (two cups fiction, one cup non) is done, I rush out into the world with a chip on my shoulder. When the chip is inevitably dislodged, the poor soul who knocked it off is rarely made aware of having done so. So no harm done, you may be thinking. Yet there is harm done. A seed of pollution has found space in my head. I am already wounded, and it's nowhere near high noon.
John Updike wrote that, "All anger is anger against God."
In my own case, I don't think that's true, although I'm reluctant to trust my own judgment on this. I think I've gotten out of life more or less what I deserve, what I've sold myself for. My most easily aroused sense of gratitude goes to my Higher Power, to use the language of recovery, for having guided me through decades of addiction without a physical consequence. However, this recovering addict is never free from the PTSD of being aware that lost time cannot be recovered, that it's a short life, and that the longer I live, the more apparent that will be. So, yes, I am angry at time for not stopping for me, although it did come close three times.
William Blake supplied today's title by suggesting that, "The tygers of wrath are wiser than the horses of instruction."
A more philosophical David Hume seconds that emotion: "reason is, and ought only to be, the slave of passions, and can never pretend to any other office than to serve and obey them."
What are the horses of instruction? If there are but four, they may be reason, logic, serenity, and acceptance. All admirable traits, aren't they, the placid reader may be wondering. But aren't our most laudatory traits only around an imperceptible corner from our weaknesses? How many miles must one travel to pass from commitment and loyalty to obsession and idolatry? From moderation to complacency?
Our exceptionally fraught American political arena may be the most obvious laboratory in which to examine these questions. In pledging to forbid my own politics from this space, I was not promising to pretend there are no politics. More Americans than ever are politically poised on one extreme or the other, most of us would agree, although an objective historian may not. I am often angry at those on the far side of the chasm, just as they, I'm sure, are angry at me. However, occasionally I recognize within myself a respect for my "opponents" for at least caring as much as I do. Even Martin Luther King once said that the moderates were the real enemies. Perhaps progress and justice are forged in a crucible too fiery to touch just yet.
My own anger is most evident to the poor souls with whom I obsessively play the infernal game Scrabble. Those folks can be so blinded by my anger that they think it's merely the whining of a bad loser. When I lived in Atlanta, I knew my life was going nowhere while simultaneously not having any idea where I wanted it to go. All that angst and rage was funneled onto an inner-city basketball court. Somehow out of that came a love for the game, for those who played with me, even for the city "too busy to hate." That city game was my business, my exhaustion a state of grace. One day, after a few minutes contemplation, I left Atlanta. Along with a part of me, a shredded skin.
There is no conclusion to this. I am not advocating anger. I don't even know where my anger originates or what it is about. When I was a child, I prayed to live as long as Methuselah. Maybe I'm angry because I won't live forever.
I remember a line in my tattered seventh-grade literature book, written in a poem with a forgotten title and a now-unknown author: "Sorrow stretches out places in the heart for joy."
Could anger stretch out places for peace? When I rail against the seven vowels on my Scrabble pallet, I know it's not the game I'm angry about. Anger can be a motivator, but not an easy horse to saddle, not a brilliant tyger often tamed. I pray, when I struggle with it, that I do no harm to myself or others, and I remember, as Blake advises me, that everything that lives is holy.
