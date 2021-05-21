I was talking recently to Susan Buttram, the president of our SMART Society (Society for the Meaningless Activity of Recalling Trivia) the other day about ideas for a super quiz.
She came up with one of our favorite categories involving music and I am happy to share it in this week’s column.
This will require some intense recollection of Broadway show tunes with a little twist thrown in. I would like for you to match the tunes, which are from the top 100 list compiled by a critic covering the years 1920-2020, with the show in which they appeared. As usual, the answers are at the end of my column, so no pre-peeking please.
As a bit of a preface I would like to inform you that Stephen Sondheim leads all other show writers with a total of 16 of the 100, followed by Rodgers and Hammerstein with 14.
The list includes those songs that have: popular recognition, artistic merit for tunes and lyrics, critic recognition and historical significance.
Here are some longtime outstanding hits. Good luck.
1) Poor Jud A) Grease
2) The Impossible Dream B) A Little Night Music
3) Ol’ Man River C) Annie Get Your Gun
4) Summertime D) Waitress
5) Everything’s Coming Up Roses E) Guys and Dolls
6) I Am What I Am F) Evita
7) One Day More G) Man of LaMancha
8) My Shot H) Fiddler on the Roof
9) You’ll Never Walk Alone I) Chicago
10) Maria J) Carousel
11) Send in the Clowns K) The Music Man
12) Anything You Can Do L) Les Miserables
13) Some Enchanted Evening M) West Side Story
14) She Used to Be Mine N) La Cage Aux Folles
15) Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat O) Gypsy
16) Don’t Cry For Me Argentina P) Hamilton
17) All That Jazz Q) Showboat
18) Rock Island R) Oklahoma
19) Summer Nights S) Porgy and Bess
20) Tradition T) South Pacific
If you get 15 or more correct, you need to audition for Jeopardy. Ten to 14 will get you a gift certificate to your local music store.
Six to nine, you will possibly get to play with your favorite local band. But, if you are like me and get less than six right, you need a remedial course with two of my favorite musical talents, Pam Thigpen and Ellen Kimball.
I promise they will be kind, gentle and understanding of your lack of musical knowledge. And, they will only roll their eyes when it is absolutely necessary.
Until next time: “I’ll go eat breakfast and then I’ll change the world.” — Hairspray
“Always look on the bright side of things.” — Spamalot
“Raise a glass to freedom.” — Hamilton
“The things we do today will be tomorrow’s news.” — Newsies
Answers: 1) R 2) G 3) Q) 4) S 5) O 6) N 7) L 8) P 9) J 10) M 11) B 12) C 13) T 14) D 15) E 16) F 17) I 18) K 19) A 20) H
