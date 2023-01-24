Ray Oldenburg, author of “The Great, Good Place,” writes about the “third place” and how it enhances a community’s quality of life. An urban planner and sociologist, Oldenburg defines a third place as a place of refuge other than the home or workplace where people can regularly visit and commune with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers. It could be a coffee shop or a roadhouse, a barber shop or a fitness center.
For many years, the old Merle Norman Studio that used to be in Downtown Etowah was a favorite third place of mine. Brimming with activity and laughter, it was a place to relax and have fun.
From inside the studio, we could see everybody who walked by on Tennessee Avenue. Occasionally someone would comment on a pedestrian who had no idea they were being observed.
The stylists were fun and routinely forgave me and my Greenhill neighbors for do-it-yourself Greenhill hair color jobs, cuts, and permanent waves that occasionally ended in disaster.
At that time, I, along with the other women living on Greenhill were stay-at-home moms with little extra money for things as frivolous as highlights. We preferred having our hair done at Merle Norman, but to save money, we sometimes worked on each other. Gwen Underwood was a genius at mixing hair dye. Lynn Newman pierced almost every ear on Greenhill. It was like a factory except there was no quality control department.
When one of our Greenhill beauty projects failed, the victim would make the walk of shame down to Merle Norman and beg for a fix.
After repairing the damage, Peggy Snidow would say, “Don’t be coming in here again with one of those Greenhill jobs.”
But she and the other stylists always forgave us. Again, and again. I miss it.
The good news is — I have a new third place. It’s a small room where I receive therapy twice a week. To be clear, it’s physical therapy. I could stand a little mental therapy but there are only so many days in a week. Keeping my spine operating is preferable to puzzling over deeply-rooted attitudes that are more rigid than my spine.
The group I hang out with in the little therapy room is made up of old ladies like me. And most of us like to talk. I like to think our gatherings are similar to the great 18th century salons in Europe where philosophy, art, history, and great matters of state were discussed.
There is one small difference. Our group is not especially into great matters of state. In fact, we have zero interest in the new logo for the City of Athens. To our credit, we have discussed Jimmy Mincey’s ongoing battle with the City of Etowah over the stop sign at North Etowah Baptist Church. For the record — most of us stand with Jimmy.
The history of local marriages has been a lively topic of discussion. Who has been married to whom, and then whom else, and maybe even another whom else. It’s like a DAR meeting with spice.
Science is a popular topic. I have learned that a person who is trying to stop using tobacco, or any other addictive substance, should start the process when the sign is in the knee.
My new third place friends are keen observers of popular culture and contemporary trends. Thanks to them I now know that nude pickleball is a thing. Really.
Over Thanksgiving and Christmas, we discussed recipes and decorations while grumbling that women are expected to approach those holidays with the vigor that is needed to pull off a full Broadway production. Grumbling at home is simply not rewarding. Grumbling with others at a third place earns validation.
The ladies I see twice a week at my new third place bring me joy, but I believe their superpower is collective research. If one of us is trying to locate a person, someone in the room will offer to contact a friend who they think used to be married to somebody who might be kin to the person in question.
The COVID pandemic kept many of us away from third places for a time, but there seems to be a hunger to return to what Uncle Woodrow Shumate described as “going out amongst them.” If you are in need of a third place to commune with friends, neighbors, or strangers, I recommend a few months of physical therapy.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.