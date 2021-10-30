Fans of Jane Austen or Downton Abbey know that in wealthy families, birth order was an important indicator of future success.
The oldest male inherited everything from the noble title to the lands, family fortune and a seat in the House of Lords. Younger sons had to support themselves as soldiers, educators or ministers.
Luckily, inheritance and opportunities are more equitably distributed for most of us these days, but birth order may still have a significant impact on our characters.
Alfred Adler, an Austrian contemporary of Sigmund Freud, proposed that a child’s birth order (only-child, oldest, middle or youngest) formed its personality. Adler said that personalities are formed by the differences in the way parents treat their children as well as the relationships between siblings.
The extent to which Adler’s theory is true is debatable, but stereotypes of kids align with his idea.
Take for example the first born child in a family. When a couple has their first baby, the anticipation is enormous, the celebration ecstatic, the joy unbounded. All the family’s adoration and expectations are showered on the first child.
Attention, food and opportunities are exclusively for this baby. During its time as an only-child, it is the center of the universe. Parents and offspring are convinced of its genius and its future success.
Many photographs will document this child’s progress. Parents are nervous about doing something wrong, so they are very watchful and purposeful in their interactions.
Later, if siblings appear, the first born becomes jealous and resents having to share. To add insult to injury, the oldest is usually expected to assume some of the role of guide and protector for younger brothers and sisters.
Consequently, firstborn children and adults exhibit confidence, responsibility, motivation and leadership as well as egotism, bossiness, failure anxiety and entitlement.
The last child in a family is the baby. It will be fawned over, not just by parents but by older siblings as well. The parents have by now gotten some experience and are more relaxed, often to the point that the last born is not held accountable for its actions.
Siblings are used to sharing. Expectations have already been filled by older kids, so the pressure is off. There is always someone older and more adept to perform chores or learn skills, so the baby is not required to take on very much responsibility.
It knows, like the prodigal son, it will always be forgiven. Last born children tend to be creative and charming as well as self-centered, rebellious and manipulative.
Only-children typically exhibit tendencies of both the first and last born.
Almost extinct in the United States is the middle child.
Middle children grow up in the shadow of their older siblings, with parents who have learned to lower their expectations and chill out. They also have a younger sib or two that they help care for.
Middle children know that they are not the center of the family, much less the universe. Their importance is as a member of Team Family. Because they deal with younger and older brothers and sisters, they learn how to negotiate and strategize to compete for affection, resources and privileges.
They have a strong sense of fairness and justice. Middle children are easy-going, diplomatic, empathetic and friendly as well as insecure, adventurous and competitive. You will find almost no photos of middle children by themselves. They are only seen in group pictures.
Disclaimer: I admit to being a hybrid of middle and last born, since my younger brother (the usurper of my throne) is almost five years younger than me.
I had 4-½ formative years as the adored (spoiled) baby of my family before being cast off to middledom ... but I’m not bitter!
Here’s my theory on the current trend towards polarization and violence in our society: Too many oldest and youngest kids and not enough middles!
In the 2020 census, out of 128 million American households with children, only about 6.5 million had three or more kids. The rest, 19 out of 20 households, are bringing up first born only and last born kids who expect to be adored and important; who feel entitled to whatever resources they want or need; who think their opinions are profound; and who are under tremendous pressure to succeed at all costs.
Only 5% of families are raising negotiators, mediators and diplomats. No wonder we’ve got problems!
Sibling rivalry is not unique to humans: Darwin correctly predicted it for most species. There are sharks that eat their siblings and birds whose first action out of the shell is to destroy the other eggs in the nest!
All siblings have to compete with each other to garner scarce resources such as food, parental attention and opportunities. For people, it can be a very healthy and useful way to learn when to compromise and when to compete in order to get what we need.
The lessons of getting along in a family carry through to getting along in society.
I’m not proposing that families have more kids: I’m an environmentalist and the single most important thing we can do for the environment is to limit our family size. But there must be a way to help new parents teach their children the skills for getting along better in society.
It isn’t enough to be the best lawyer in the world, they also need to be the best neighbor. It’s great to express opinions, but they must learn to value other people’s perspectives as well.
They should vote, but if their candidate loses, they must learn to get on with their lives. Nobody can win all the time or be successful all the time and children need to learn how to accept disappointment and failure gracefully.
They must be taught how to shrug their shoulders and move on.
Somehow, we have to find a way to raise children who can embrace tolerance, conversation, justice and empathy, not just to please their parents, but because they themselves feel it is right.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
