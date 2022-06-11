It probably comes as no surprise that there are notable differences in the health of men compared to women. But when you take a closer look at the statistics outlining this health disparity, it can be quite alarming.
For example, the average lifespan for men is about five years less than women, and there’s been a gradual increase in this gap over the years. Men are also twice as likely as women to die of a heart attack and significantly more likely to die of cancer. Not only that, but men are also less likely to undergo treatment for mental health conditions, becoming four times more likely than women to commit suicide. Although these facts may seem dismal, they’re mainly due to one reason: Women tend to prioritize their health more than men by taking proactive measures to stay healthy. In fact, when compared to women, men make about half as many doctor appointments for preventive care and screenings. But it’s important to remember that men’s health is not just a “man’s issue.” It is a family issue and can impact everyone around them, including their spouses, partners, mothers, daughters and sisters.
That’s why Men’s Health Month is observed nationally every June. It serves as a great opportunity for men to reevaluate their wellbeing and regain control of their health. It’s also a designated time for healthcare providers across the country to administer health screenings, share education and engage in community outreach activities that raise awareness about the unique health issues that affect men and boys. In celebration of Men’s Health Month, here are some simple ways men can begin to improve their wellbeing and achieve a higher quality of life.
“Should I get a blood sugar test for diabetes?”
“Is it time for me to have a colon cancer screening?”
“Am I up to date on immunizations that can reduce my risk for diseases like shingles?”
Your annual checkup is the perfect opportunity to ensure you and your provider are doing everything you can to stay on the road to good health.
Limit foods and drinks high in calories, sugar, salt, fat and alcohol, and concentrate more on foods that provide good nutrition and a large number of vitamins.
Exercise can come in many forms, too, so find what works best for you — whether it’s walking, jogging, lifting, fitness classes or a local intramural sports league. Be sure and talk to your provider before you start a new exercise routine.
Anthony Gordon, PA-C, treats primary care and urgent care patients at Starr Convenient Care — Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.