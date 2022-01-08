We had guests over recently and I was trying to be helpful in the preparations from the kitchen to the table.
I used to think “setting” the table was pretty easy until I became older and didn’t know the proper positioning of the salad or dessert forks.
I have heard of, and possibly could have read a bit, about Emily Post and Amy Vanderbilt and other iconic etiquette professionals. As far as having a direct effect on me, they didn’t.
I believe both our daughters took local expert, the late Ernestine Mahery’s, course designed to prepare young folks for the adventure of entertaining and the proper way to act if invited to the White House one day.
Emily Price Post (1872-1960) has been considered the Grand Poobah of correct etiquette by most all of today’s experts. She came by it naturally as her father was a successful architect and her mother’s father was a wealthy coal baron.
Post attended Miss Graham’s finishing school as a teen and added to her already significant knowledge of etiquette. She began writing for magazines such as Harpers and completed five novels during her lifetime.
In 1946 she founded the Emily Post Institute to instruct folks in “good manners and civility.” The organization still exists today run by her great grandson and his wife, and assisted by Post’s great-great grandchildren.
Peggy Post states as a legacy of Emily, that “manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.”
The 19th edition of Post’s first book of proper etiquette was printed in 2017 and answers current questions to fit our modern world. Some of these are: Do I have to respond to every text and email? When is it OK to unfriend someone on Facebook? Is it wrong for the bride and groom to tweet at their wedding?
I don’t know about you, but I might have to buy the book just to get some of these pressing questions answered.
Amy Osborne Vanderbilt, (1908—1974) another maven of manners, has been considered the successor to Emily Post. Her father was an insurance agent and her mother a part-time reporter for a small paper.
Amy studied journalism and became a television hostess of a program called “It’s in Good Taste” from 1954 to 1960. She followed that with a radio show, “The Right Thing to Do” from 1960 to 1962.
Vanderbilt’s personal life was anything but orderly. She was married four times and divorced three. The unions produced three sons.
She supposedly suffered from depression and, in 1974, either fell or jumped from her second story New York apartment and died instantly. Many different theories about the event were tossed around, but no definite conclusions were reached.
Her legacy has carried on much like Post’s has. The many writings and long term advice articles have been extremely helpful to millions of folks who desire to learn proper etiquette.
As far as my success at setting the table for our recent guests, I placed the napkins in the right spot. After consulting with Judi, I was pleased to know I also laid the silverware correctly — small fork on the far left, regular fork beside it, knife (facing inward of course) to the right of the plate, with spoon on the outside.
I was grateful we weren’t serving a five course meal or I would have probably panicked and hidden outside. Our dear friends, who have gathered monthly for over 40 years, are a true blessing. We have shared great food, stimulating conversation, happiness and heartache, and have remained permanently bonded in our daily lives.
As we see our children and grands growing and making their own memories, I realize their manners and etiquette are really pretty good. I can give credit to Judi and our daughters for that knowledge.
And, as you continue life’s journey, may you always sit up straight, don’t slurp your soup, don’t chew with your mouth open, wipe your chin clean and fold your napkin over your plate when you are finished.
I just know Emily and Amy would be so proud.
Until next time: “Nothing is less important than which fork you use. Etiquette is the science of living. It embraces everything. It is ethics. It is honor.” — Emily Post
“Good manners have much to do with the emotions. To make them ring true, one must feel them, not merely exhibit them.” — Amy Vanderbilt
“I think the problem today is that there is no social etiquette.” — Phoebe Dynevor, actress
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
