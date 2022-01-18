The news that Resolute Forest Products (formerly Bowater) is halting specialty paper production at the Calhoun mill is a sharp blow.
It means a loss of about 350 good paying jobs, not to mention the impact on suppliers.
Bowater Southern Paper Corporation built the Calhoun paper mill in 1954 to manufacture newsprint but the company’s storied history began in 19th century England.
The late 1800s saw the birth of the popular press in Britain, a movement that fueled demand for newsprint. It was during that time that a young William Vansittart Bowater joined James Wrigley & Sons, a Manchester papermaking firm.
William’s reputation as an ill-tempered manager and hard drinker ultimately led to his dismissal, but by 1881 William was running his own company in London — smack dab in the heart of the United Kingdom’s publishing and printing industry.
The company initially functioned as a paper wholesaler and agent for the purchase of newsprint on behalf of newspaper publishers. Three of William’s five sons eventually joined him and the firm was renamed W.V. Bowater & Sons.
The company prospered despite having only four partners, six clerks, two typists and an office boy.
William died in 1907 and the company’s leadership passed to his sons. In addition to selling paper, Bowater & Sons diversified by exporting surplus newspapers to the Far East where they were used to protect young tea plants.
Newspaper circulation increased worldwide in the 1930s. By then, William’s grandson, Eric, was leading the company and looking to make it bigger.
His ambition was threatened in 1937 when his company was squeezed by a cartel of Scandinavian corporations that arbitrarily raised the price of pulp. Bowater & Sons survived but Eric vowed to never let that happen again.
In a move described by Eric as a “raw material insurance policy,” Bowater acquired interest in Swedish and Norwegian pulp mills. In 1938, Bowater purchased the massive paper mill at Corner Brook, Newfoundland.
It was capable of producing 200,000 tons of newsprint per year. Equally important to Eric, the Corner Brook mill had 7,000 square miles of timber land at its fingertips.
Bowater continued to acquire other mills and, in the late 1940s, turned its eyes toward the United States. Ample sources of timber, water and labor — not to mention rail — made Calhoun a perfect fit for Bowater’s first U.S. mill.
The Southern Association of Newspaper Publishers was elated. Eager for a reliable supply of newsprint, the association had lobbied for a paper mill to be established in the Southeast.
In October of 1954, the new Bowater Mill at Calhoun opened with a three-day celebration. There were mill tours for newspaper publishers, a banquet in Chattanooga and speakers that included Sir Eric Bowater, Gov. Frank Clement and the president of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association.
Soon after the Calhoun mill cranked up, the Southern Association of Newspaper Publishers sent its members a memo stating the first newsprint produced at Calhoun came from wood grown on the tree farm of J.L. Horne, publisher of the Rocky Mount (NC) Telegram.
To ensure a sustainable supply of wood for the Calhoun mill, Bowater formed Hiwassee Land Company to manage the thousands of acres of forest lands it purchased from local landowners and to work with private landowners to grow trees for the mill.
While researching for this article, I was surprised to see how often the Calhoun mill was featured in the New York Times. The paper gushed over the large pond built for underwater storage at Calhoun.
It was believed to be the first underwater wood storage installation in the world. The Times described it as capable of holding 30,000 cords of pulpwood – enough to keep the mill running for six weeks. Sir Eric’s “raw material insurance policy” was apparently still top of mind.
Most of us are old enough to understand that nothing lasts forever. The declining market for newsprint is just one example.
In 2007, Bowater merged with Abitibi-Consolidated to become Abitibi-Bowater. I have no idea if the merger alleviated both companies’ problems or exacerbated them, but Abitibi-Bowater filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009.
In 2010, the company got an infusion of money when it won a $130 million settlement from the Canadian government as a result of a NAFTA lawsuit. It was a controversial decision because Abitibi-Bowater was compensated in large part for the loss of water and timber rights on “Crown lands,” which are generally not considered compensable rights under Canadian law.
In 2011, Abitibi-Bowater changed its name to Resolute Forest Products. Two years later, Resolute ceased newsprint production at the Calhoun mill and announced it would switch to specialty papers for magazines, flyers and such.
Conversion to specialty paper gave us hope for the Calhoun mill, so the latest announcement is disappointing. Sadly, the Calhoun paper mill has joined the ranks of furniture manufacturers, textile mills, stove works, cut and sew operations, and other local industries that moved offshore or gradually became obsolete.
It’s an old story. Even a predictable story.
But the hurt doesn’t feel old. It feels new.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
