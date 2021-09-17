When we visited Sub-Saharan Africa, places where Bantu languages such as Swahili or Zulu are spoken, we learned the word Mzungu.
It means White person. As we walked down a street, or through an open market, we would hear the word constantly whispered, like the drone of a fly.
Some people would yell across the street, or come running up excitedly, “Mzungu how are you?” In some countries, we encountered rural people who had never seen a White person before, so when a live specimen walked by, it was as if a miracle had occurred. As if Bigfoot (or George Clooney) walked through the farmer’s market in Athens!
Sometimes it is spoken in awe or friendship, and sometimes it carries a more sinister undertone. As visitors to another country, we could not challenge every person who called us Mzungu. It was best to just get used to it, maybe laugh at it, occasionally use it ourselves.
That is the traditional way to get by when people are calling you names, good or bad. It doesn’t mean we like it.
At home in the U.S.A., we are not as likely to just ignore name-calling. We complain, we confront, we write letters to the perpetrators and we vow never to talk like that ourselves. If we do not personally agree with the anger, we at least have learned to keep our mouths shut in public.
This has resulted in dramatically fewer slurs based on race, sex, ethnic origin, capability, etc. We can be proud of that achievement.
Lately however, Americans have embraced a new slur that is both sexist AND racist. Just what we need right now. This slur is hateful and bigoted, and yet commentators on both conservative and liberal talk shows feel no shame in using it.
Two days ago, the news that pops up on my computer used it in a headline!
People who would be reprimanded, possibly fired, for using the N-word are perfectly comfortable and smug brandishing the K-word.
That’s right, I’m talking about a term that I hadn’t heard except as someone’s name until very recently, but now hear all the time: Karen.
The K-word is used to debase a White woman who the speaker feels is behaving badly. Facebook is littered with examples of out-of-control White women who are pushing over shopping carts or screaming in the face of a teenage cashier.
The assumption is always that the teenager is completely innocent while the White woman is pure evil. I agree that those examples show inexcusable behavior no matter what provoked them. But I do not agree that this constitutes an excuse to use derogatory and dismissive epitaphs. Ever.
I say dismissive because that is really the point of all derogatory labels. Hate speech is an attempt to belittle someone else. It shows the targets that they are unworthy of concern or kindness, due to the “known” stereotype that they belong in.
K----s are too emotional and therefore do not have valid ideas or opinions. K----s will bite your head off, so avoid them if you can. K----s are never satisfied, so don’t even try to assist them.
The K-word assumes that all White women are by definition hot-tempered, demanding and potentially violent; any White woman acting badly proves what all White women are capable of.
But the K-word has now evolved to include the lesser sin of a White woman asking politely to see the manager or pointing out, calmly, that she was in line first.
The distinction between being assertive and being aggressive, something that feminists have been working towards for decades, has been wiped out by this one condescending word.
Fear of being labeled a K-word has on occasion inhibited me from standing up for myself, even when it was totally appropriate. It robs me of confidence and power, which of course is the whole point of using it.
As far as I know, there is no corresponding aspersion for men or non-white women throwing tantrums. I am not proposing that we come up with a new slur, I am simply pointing out that this proves the racist/sexist nature of the K-word.
I would prefer, if someone has a problem with another person’s attitude or behavior, that they keep their complaints individualized. Don’t call me a K; tell me I am mean or unreasonable or whatever specific rant you have against ME, based on MY actions or personality. Don’t include other women in my shame and please don’t include me in criticism aimed at others.
I don’t use offensive generalities. I walk away if someone is speaking offensively about others. I write letters to TV stations that use the K-word (I almost didn’t admit this, in case someone now calls me a K-- — for writing letters!)
I wish everyone would try to help me eradicate the K-word from our collective vocabulary now, while it is still something of a novelty. Gently call out people using it. Write letters. Calmly confront unacceptable behavior without calling names.
If you would not use the N-word, then please don’t use the K-word either. The world does not need another hate-filled put-down, we have plenty to choose from already.
I can understand someone seeing a White person or Bigfoot (or George Clooney) for the first time and using a stereotype to describe the event. But when we are discussing people who we see and interact with every day, there is no excuse.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
