A window of opportunity has opened.
Whether you love or hate President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan (BBBP), there are parts of the proposal that are likely to be approved. That means federal money will be going somewhere. I would like to see some of it land here.
Now is the time for us to consider what our community needs today, imagine what our community could become in the future, determine how the BBBP might play a role, and act.
Infrastructure is included in the BBBP proposal. Politicians are debating what infrastructure is, or isn’t, but it’s a sure bet that transportation will end up in the mix. What immediately comes to my mind is the Old-Line Railroad.
I’m hoping the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association is making a plan. After all, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is the ranking member on the Appropriations Committee. He also serves on sub-committees that focus on transportation and rural development.
I hope every time Chuck looks up from his desk, somebody is talking to him about the Old-Line Railroad.
Broadband expansion is another component of the BBBP. We have a few politicians who disapprove of government involvement with broadband, especially after potential problems were “explained” to them by the same telephone and cable companies who declined to expand broadband while lobbying to prevent municipal utilities from providing broadband beyond their existing service areas.
The good news is, citizens are becoming more vocal about a solution that does not include waiting on those companies to change their minds and hearts.
The BBBP might include money for schools. It would be refreshing if the State of Tennessee would invite public school teachers and directors to provide practical and relevant input. Maybe tell the for-profit testing industry to wait outside.
Securing a share of BBBP benefits could take considerable effort. I’m not implying it’s easy. But, a look back at the old “Four Lanes for 411” project provides an example of a large initiative that worked well.
The first meeting of the “Four Lanes for 411” project took place at the Etowah Depot with a small group in attendance. It quickly evolved into a sizable coalition of people from Maryville to Chatsworth. John Forgety was selected to chair the group.
I phoned John so he could refresh my memory about the project. Here’s what I gleaned from our conversation. The participants had a common concern and no regard for political party affiliations. In fact, broad participation was encouraged.
They addressed feasibility issues, developed a strategy, crafted a position, and presented it to higher-ups.
John said he, Jere Miller and Chuck Alverson drove to Nashville frequently to meet with state representatives and Gov. Ned McWherter. They also met with Federal Highway Administrator Bob Farris to gain his support. They were not timid. They persisted. And it worked.
It’s worth repeating “they frequently drove to Nashville.” Brief conversations with elected officials at the local pancake breakfast are not enough.
People are swarming around them. Taking selfies. Making suggestions. Asking for favors. I expect their heads are spinning when they get home. It’s important to meet with them in a less chaotic environment and with enough time to explain our community’s need.
From establishing Carnegie Library, to saving the depot and the Gem Theater, Etowah has a proud history of imagination leading to action.
In the 1920s, African-American families in Parkstown and East Etowah imagined better schools for their children. They recognized the Rosenwald Fund as a window of opportunity. They convened people, made a plan and raised the matching cash required to participate in the program.
Thanks to their vision and action, Etowah ended up with two Rosenwald schools.
We can expect a bit of political sparring before the BBBP is finalized, but we should not let that deter us from acting now. Politicians are already calling national leaders about pet projects. Lobbyists are already at work on behalf of their clients. Special interests are crawling out of the woodwork.
Let’s remember that windows of opportunity can close as quickly as they open.
Shortly after the Tennessee Overhill purchased the Old-Line Railroad, I got a phone call from Carmel Gibson, mayor of Ducktown and board member for the Copper Basin Utility District. At the time, the Tennessee Overhill was expected to only own the railroad for a short time. Carmel sensed a brief window of opportunity and he acted swiftly.
Carmel began our conversation by explaining that people in Isabella and Ducktown needed good water. He added that a pipe under the railroad was the best way to achieve it. He went on to say that CSX, previous owners of the railroad, had proven impossible to deal with. As a result, the project was delayed time and again.
Finally, Carmel said, “Linda, while others are distracted — quarreling amongst themselves and such— why don’t we slide a waterline under that railroad?”
And we did. I point to this event to illustrate why we should not get distracted by those who are quarreling amongst themselves and move forward with a plan while this newest window of opportunity is still open.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
