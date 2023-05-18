"Regret everything and always live in the past" - Zadie Smith, from "The Autograph Man."
When I was younger, albeit middle-aged, I thought of my taking that bus to Atlanta with $100 and zero prospects as the bravest act of my life. Now I know better. Courage wasn't required because I had no fear. My half-baked scheme simply had to be successful. I wasn't planning to make a career out of living in Atlanta. I just wanted to shed the skin I had been living in and toughen the one that would replace it. I knew I would return to Knoxville eventually, go back to college, and spend several years searching for a major. I never thought much about how long I'd have to stay in Atlanta to achieve this nebulous objective. Every morning upon waking, I'd tell myself at least one more day. Maybe two.
Sometime during my first night at the Clermont, the bed collapsed. Its four legs splayed out like a squashed insect with a progress-free pilgrim on its back. When I turned on the television to get a weather report, an image flashed on the screen and immediately shrunk to a pinpoint of light. I was undaunted, however, knowing exactly what to do - march briskly along Ponce to Peachtree and keep marching until I came to Durham Brothers' Labor Pool, to which I had been directed by one of my fellow Greyhound travelers.
For the uninitiated, a brief orientation to the ways and means of a labor pool will suffice. You arrive between 6 and 6:30 in the morning and find a seat close to the front. The Durham brothers, masters of this benevolent universe, stride back and forth earnestly behind a counter, alternately shuffling thorough piles of paperwork and sneaking quick glances at the day's prospective employees. Newcomers are called to the counter first and are required to sign an application certifying that said applicant is both alive and not currently intoxicated. One of the Durhams then asks if anyone in the audience has a car. This question is rhetorical for the most part, perhaps required by the state of Georgia, perhaps to serve as a reminder to those assembled of their dependence upon the Durhams for the next meal.
Unlike Zadie Smith's character, I don't regret much. Possibly only the darkest years of my addiction. I've no doubt there are many things (everything?) I could have done better. But I don't believe all those rise to the level of regret, not having caused a single sleepless hour. I do live in the past more than most, I suppose. In part, as I'm sure you hear from time to time, because we live our lives forward and understand them backward. But also because our pasts are stories with beginnings and ends, the ends being chosen by ourselves, the authors of our days. In the present, we can't see the forests for the trees. We have no context, not knowing whether we're immersed in a tragedy or a farce. Our futures, by age 25 or thereabouts, are already behind us.
The Durhams summon the proven regulars to the counter first, where they are given the paperwork that will document their hours at the end of the day. If necessary, there's a brief discussion of bus routes, and then this first wave of day laborers is off into the fresh air of the New South, where they will earn $2.60 an hour (if I remember correctly) minus bus fare to and from the job (25 cents).
Upon returning to the Durhams with the completed vouchers, these workers may receive a cash draw of most of their wages. The portion that accumulates until the end of the week, coincidentally, is enough for another week's rent in a boarding house for the prudent or, for the more adventurous, another seven days at the Clermont. When you work for a labor pool, every day is entirely unto itself, like a little life. Like any other subculture, the labor pool world has its own addictive qualities, incomprehensible to the greater society, yet too numerous to be catalogued in this space.
Speaking of space, I am running out of it again, and am hoping my editor will indulge me another day. The difficulty in this is, as one examines the past closely, these once-forgotten times expand throughout. And our protagonist, myself in this case, evolves into more than just a confused and directionless young man. It would be far too great a stretch to see Ulysses in these lines, but is Quixote not a more reasonable analogy?
As the Becker/Fagen lyric goes, "My back to the wall/a victim of laughing chance/this is for me the essence of true romance."
So imagine the camera pulling away from the room where I sit bleary-eyed and anxious and down to $50 while the Durham brothers pour through the work vouchers and ponder my reliability through the corners of their four eyes, those eyes that have seen so many more like me. As my story proceeds at a snail's pace, does it remind you in any way of your own, when you were young, simultaneously stronger and more unsure than you would ever be again?
Let the camera zoom skyward then, to encompass the towers of glass, steel, and concrete that signified the city too busy to hate, the Southern prodigy at the end of its morning, awakening to the imminent afternoon when it will boast of housing the busiest airport in the world.
