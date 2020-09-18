In our house, we have coined a term, “a Dick Francis Moment.”
Those of you addicted to detective stories are probably familiar with the novels of author Dick Francis. His first career was as a steeple chase jockey and his books all have a horse racing theme whether it is about the jockeys, the horse owners, the horse photographers or the race horse insurance guy.
Somehow, he makes all these various aspects of racing seem interesting, especially when you throw in some major crimes. As you read through his many books, you learn that in racing, and specifically steeple chasing, there are several strategies that the jockey can use.
Often a jockey will choose to stay behind the lead for much of the race and then, at the last possible moment, will gather up all the energy and power of the horse, surge ahead and win the race.
If the jockey waits too long, the race is lost. That last possible moment is what we call, “a Dick Francis Moment.”
A Dick Francis Moment does not have to occur in a race. For example, if you are playing football and the other team is winning, there will come a time when the clock is against you. If you can’t score right now, you will miss your chance to catch up. Time will run out; the other team wins.
When a spark from your campfire (or gender reveal party) flies out into the brush and starts a fire, you have a Dick Francis Moment in which to react. If you can put out the fire before it becomes too big to control, then it is no big deal.
If you miss your moment, a catastrophic fire could be the result.
Another example could be when you are kayaking and the flow of the river is forcing you towards the waterfall. If you don’t start paddling with all your might, it will be too late to avoid the falls.
Sometimes a miracle occurs, like an eddy or an overhanging branch that you can grab to save yourself, but you cannot depend on miracles. That make or break moment when you have to leap into action to save the situation or win the game is what I am talking about.
Watching news of the western fires, you might have noticed that every firefighter has a square pack attached to their belt. That is an emergency fire shelter.
It is a foil tent, that looks alarmingly like a chicken roasting bag, which a person can get into if they are trapped by a forest fire. This would be a terrifying decision to be faced with.
Our natural instinct would be to run away and hope to outrun the fire and as long as that is an option it is probably the best bet. But sometimes fire crews are faced with the reality that barring a miracle, they are going to have to quickly clear a space on the ground, unfold the tent, get inside it and fall forward to trap some oxygen inside, and wait as the fire roars like a tornado of flames overhead.
If they wait too long to decide, they will not have enough time to properly deploy the emergency shelter and the result could be fatal. That instant to make a split-second decision would also be a Dick Francis Moment.
This week we are watching record-breaking heat waves in the Southwest, enormous fires in California and Oregon, an extremely active hurricane season in the Southeast and simultaneously, snow in August where it does not normally occur.
These are some of the extremes in climate that scientists have been warning us about. There is no longer any scientific question that climate change is real and is worsening. There is no question that human activity is a major cause of pollution and greenhouse gases that are causing the climate to change.
There is no question that the United States contributes more than its share to the problem. The only question is what are we going to do about it?
For decades scientists and activists have been urging people to change their lifestyles so that we each create less pollution and use fewer resources. We have all heard the recommendations: drive less; use electric or hybrid vehicles; take public transport; turn the A/C and heat to a more moderate temperature; eat locally grown food to reduce transportation; reduce flying in airplanes; use wind and solar instead of coal or gas; and reuse/recycle resources.
Because the changes are inconvenient, most of us made a few adjustments, patted ourselves on the back for our sacrifice and hoped for the best. Most of us did not want to downsize our lives for something we hoped wasn’t true.
We listened to the people who said what we wanted to hear, instead of the gloomy scientists. So, we have squandered precious decades, denying what was right in front of us, instead of doing everything in our power to stop climate change. Metaphorically, we are at the edge of the waterfall and have not even been trying to backpaddle.
We are now at our Dick Francis Moment for climate change. It is not exaggeration to say that it might well be now or never for saving the world as we know it. Instead of shaking our heads and hoping for the best, we need to seize the moment, gather all of our energy and power, surge ahead and defeat this monster.
Instead of waiting for our government to save us, each one of us must commit to do everything we can individually. This moment won’t come again.
Some people worry that our chance to act has already passed us by. But that is not an excuse to do nothing. That is when we need to work even harder. Because there is always a chance that we will find an eddy before going over the falls.
If we all work together, we just might be able to create our own miracle and save ourselves.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.