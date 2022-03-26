For decades, people believed Etowah, Tennessee’s name came from a Cherokee word that means muddy waters. And, since parts of Etowah were built in a muddy wetland, the legend seemed plausible.
In the late 1980s, when the Etowah Arts Commission was researching Etowah’s history, we contacted Duane King, PhD, a Cherokee scholar, who told us that etowah is not a Cherokee word, but is most likely Creek.
Betty J. Duggan, PhD, the anthropologist who was our consulting scholar at the time, sent us a document that explained that the word etowah derives from the Creek word itawa. It means town or tribe and was first noted as written in De Soto’s Chronicles.
While it proved easy to learn the origin of the word etowah, the person or persons who named Etowah remained a mystery. Until now.
Two weeks ago, I came across a 1936 Knoxville Sentinel article that was stuffed inside a file folder that Charles Munn gave me many years ago. Charles collected the materials while researching the history of the Etowah Enterprise building in Etowah.
Written by Dan Hicks Sr., the article focused on the beginnings of Etowah. Hicks included direct quotes from Captain T.F. Peck, the man who built the Enterprise building. Peck stated that Etowah was laid out by T.A. Aber and named by John Howe Peyton.
Most Etowah folks know about T.A. Aber. He was the L&N civil engineer who designed the famous Hiwassee Loop in 1898, as well as Etowah in the early 20th Century. But I had never heard of John Howe Peyton.
Here’s the backstory. Shortly after the turn of the 20th Century, the L&N Railroad took over the Atlanta, Knoxville & Northern Railroad and the Knoxville, Lafollette & Jellico Railroad. The expanded company set out to create a transportation corridor that would allow the L&N to move heavy coal trains from Ohio and Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia.
To meet that goal, the L&N had to rebuild the railroad lines that ran from Corbin, Kentucky, to Atlanta, Georgia. In some places, the original track was shifted by several miles, notably around the Vonore area.
The AK&N Railroad, built in 1890, was one of the lines that was rebuilt. It ran south from Knoxville through Madisonville, Tellico Junction (Englewood), and Wetmore, which placed eastern McMinn County within the project area.
John Howe Peyton was central to the ambitious move. Born in 1854 in Missouri, Peyton was a graduate of Roanoke College in Virginia. He began his career in 1881 with the Richmond & Louisville Railroad and quickly made a name for himself in the railroad world.
When the L&N Railroad absorbed the AK&N Railroad, Peyton was the Chief Engineer of Road for the AK&N. After the L&N takeover, Peyton was retained by the L&N and put in charge of awarding contracts to rebuild the railroads that ran through Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. And — he supervised the L&N civil engineers who designed the railroad facilities and township that became Etowah.
John Howe Peyton spent the early years of the project working from an office located in Madisonville, Tennessee. At some point, prior to 1905, he named the new railroad town “Etowah.”
Peyton awarded the overall contract to rebuild the railroads to W.J. Oliver of Knoxville. Oliver then hired numerous subcontractors that employed thousands of men — mostly leased convicts.
The working conditions were hard. In fact, the United States Department of Justice investigated the brutal treatment that one subcontractor inflicted on convicts working out of McGhee Station (Vonore) in July of 1906.
Peyton soon gained stature within the L&N and was promoted to Chief Locating Engineer in 1904. He transferred to the L&N headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, but continued to visit Madisonville to monitor the construction in and around Etowah.
A 1905 Knoxville Sentinel society column highlighting the comings and goings at Grady, Tennessee, reported, “John Howe Peyton, Locating Engineer for the L&N Railroad was here part of last week. He has about 20 engineers engaged in laying off the town of Etowah.”
Sorry to digress, but in case you don’t know, Grady was a small McMinn County trade center located on the northern edge of what is now Etowah. People who were alive when Etowah was built remembered the Italian workers who built the L&N Dam visiting Grady to buy milk and butter.
Peyton moved on to serve as Assistant to the President of the L&N Railroad from 1910 until 1914, when he was named President of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad. He moved to Nashville and continued working for the Nashville, Chattanooga, and St. Louis until 1918, when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
His sister believed his suicide was due to depression caused by his concerns over World War I. He is buried in Salem, Virginia.
We still have plenty to uncover about our local history, and we don’t always know where to find it. Learning that John Howe Peyton named Etowah was an accident. I just happened to be thumbing through Charles Munn’s old files about the Etowah Enterprise building and there it was.
It calls to mind the old saying — “Even a blind hog will find an acorn from time to time.”
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
