If you have ever been on a cruise, you will have noticed in the fine print that most people gain an average of one pound per day due to all-you-can-eat buffets three times per day, plus lots of opportunities for snacking if you are feeling a little peckish. My parents liked to gather the family up for a cruise every so often, and in my own self-defense, I had to establish some rules for cruise gluttony.
1. Eat only food that is irresistible: At breakfast, eat only bacon, sausage and waffles. At dinner, order the parmesan cheese basket without the pasta Alfredo that comes in it. Anything chocolate anytime. No scrambled eggs or plain veggies.
2. Take every dance or exercise class offered and never use the elevators, only the stairs.
These two rules have made it possible to enjoy the cruise without changing shape (although I always take at least one pair of pants with elastic waist, just in case).
I am currently traveling, hopping from relative to relative, and I need to switch into cruise control, but everything set before me seems irresistible! First stop: Unlimited snacking options, big breakfasts and lots of eating out. Second stop: All-you-can eat Korean bar-B-Q and big breakfast. Currently: We all sit around the table all day as one meal blends seamlessly into the next. I kid you not that in less than 36 hours we have eaten goat stew, lasagna, baked salmon, brats and sauerkraut, roasted Brussel sprouts, homemade clam chowder, apple crumble, bagels, cheese plate and flan. Luckily, I don’t eat seafood or I might have over-indulged! We have two more stops before we end up at our final destination for Thanksgiving (where traditionally, everyone signs up to bring one thing, but getting nervous that there won’t be enough pie, also brings at least two pies. Do the math.)
I have recently decided that something I always considered the misfortune of my life, my struggle with my weight, is probably the best thing that ever happened to me. If I was the kind of person who could eat anything they wanted, in whatever quantity, without gaining a pound, I would never have tried a vegetable in my life. Why bother when there is chocolate and hamburgers? And Rueben sandwiches. And Dr. Pepper. And fried chicken. Ice Cream. The list goes on of delicious, high calorie things that, because I am usually watching my weight, I only partake of in small, infrequent doses (OK, Dr. Pepper, but I only drink Diet Dr. P). If I didn’t have to limit my unhealthy food intake, I wouldn’t.
I am lucky to be healthy in everything except my weight. Doctors are usually surprised that at an age where many of my friends are taking pills for cholesterol or blood pressure, I am not. But I have decided that my good health is probably directly related to the healthy eating habits required by almost any effective diet program. I have been on Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem, and Noom, and they all work very well if you stick to them. I do stick to them for a while until I begin to travel and then I immediately (and joyously) fall off the wagon until I get back home and start eating like an adult again. I have gained and lost hundreds if not thousands of pounds over the years.
You hear about dogs and goats and horses literally eating themselves to death, but I wondered if a human could. It turns out, our bodies are built to accept about 1 1/2 quarts of food before a gag-reflex starts up. But there have been a few documented cases where someone ate closer to five quarts, which ruptured their stomach and killed them. This was shocking news to me because I feel like I have been hovering around four quarts per meal on this vacation … I may have to step away from the table!
I love to eat, and I love to eat a lot. I am a grazer, meaning that I can eat in small but continuous quantities all day. I don’t seem to have any interior alarm bells telling me to stop. The result is that for most of my life I have been on a diet program which, I believe, accounts for my good health. Having someone else telling me how and how much to eat is the only thing that has made it possible to continue at just above what the charts say is healthy weight.
Thanksgiving looms. Our family goes out to a vacation home in the Mojave Desert and spends three days together playing croquet, horseshoes and celebrities. We wait until the official day for the turkey and trimmings, but with an average of two pies per person, we get started on those right away. I will try to maintain my cruise rules, taking long hikes in the desert and only eating food that I can’t resist.
After the culinary tour that this visit has become, you may see me waddling, or rolling, down Ingleside Avenue once I get back to Athens, in an attempt to work off some of my indiscretion. But it has absolutely been worth it!
I am very thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for having enough food to sustain us. I am thankful for my good health. And in a strange way, I am thankful that I have this issue with my weight, which keeps me on the straight and narrow (at least when I’m not traveling).
