Last week the moon was as gorgeous as I have ever seen it.
The full nature of it was an amazing display and, lucky for us, this October will bring a full Blue Moon on Halloween. With just regular binoculars, I felt that I could see every crater and imagined folks walking around up there looking back at earth.
Having been a night sky watcher for most of my life, I thought I would research something I had not done previously — the names of the full moons. The naming of them came from German and Anglo-Saxon traditions, along with Native American tribal additions
In 2020 we will have 13 full moons with the only Blue Moon as mentioned above. We get the Halloween version every 19 years, which is known as the Metonic Cycle from ancient Greece.
We have had two “Supermoons,” this year, on March 9 and April 7. The definition of these rarer moons is when the moon comes closest to Earth, or its perigee, during a full phase.
In early January, we experienced the Wolf Moon, so named because of wolves howling at the moon in the dead of winter. Other names for this are Old Moon or Ice Moon.
February revealed the Snow Moon, a reference to the snowy weather at this time of year. Because of a scarcity of food for ancient tribes, the name Hunger Moon also prevailed.
March has the Worm Moon, because of an abundance of earthworms that appear after a long winter. Many other names have been given to the moon in this time such as: Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar and the Anglo-Saxon named Lenten Moon.
Early spring in April brings a proliferation of pink phlox and thus the term Pink Moon. Other appropriate names are: Fish, Hare, Egg and Paschal, for the Easter season.
Obviously, May is supposed to bring flowers, so the name Flower Moon is quite reasonable. Some folks have dubbed it Corn Planting and Milk moons.
June kicks off summer and the growth of ripening red berries and the Strawberry Moon. Other names include: Hot, Mean and Rose.
July is interesting in its designation of the moon. Because this is the time that deer bucks begin forming new antlers, the moon is called Buck Moon. It might also be listed as: Thunder, Wort or Hay moons.
The Algonquins are credited with naming August’s moon. The lakes where they fished contained sturgeon, thus giving rise to the Sturgeon Moon. Other titles were Green Corn, Barley, or Fruit and Grain Moons.
September yields the Harvest Moon, the closest full moon to the September Equinox. Sometimes, there may be a slight overlap into early October and that is why we may see that full moon noted as the harvest one in both months.
October brings us the Hunters’ Moon. Every three years, it becomes the Harvest Moon. It was named because it is the time of the year hunters prep for winter. Other names include Dying Grass, Blood and Sanguine. These should not be confused with a total lunar eclipse, which is also called the Blood Moon.
November’s edition is known as Beaver Moon, because it signifies the beavers preparing for winter. It is also the last full moon prior to the winter solstice, which gives it the name Mourning Moon.
December welcomes the Cold Moon, which should be no surprise as winter begins to settle in.
An absolutely marvelous sky show occurred this past Tuesday, Oct. 6. I walked into our back yard about 8:30 at night and was able to see with an unaided eye the planets Uranus, Mars and Neptune in the eastern sky. To the west, Saturn, Pluto and Jupiter were in full array. To top it all off, there were a bunch of fleeting streaks from the Draconid meteor showers all over the place.
This was the closest Mars will be to the Earth in the next 15 years, about 38.5 million miles away, so I was very pleased to see it at its finest, along with the supporting cast of planets.
I have said it before and will say it again many times I am sure, there is no better free event than gazing at the stars on the right nights. Take a breath, take a load off and take the time to join me in the wonder of our universe. You will be so much better for it.
Until next time: “Summer ends, and Autumn comes, and he who would have it otherwise would have high tides always and a full moon every night.” — Hal Borland
“The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to.” — Carl Sandburg
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
