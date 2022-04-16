I’m a klutz and a storyteller and a bit of a clown, so I have never been afraid to laugh at myself when I am caught out, and I got caught out big time this past week.
A headline in the online news read: “First 90 Kangaroos Released into the Wild in Wyoming.” The article explained how the Wyoming Wild Game Department had introduced Australian kangaroos to Wyoming because they thrive (to put it mildly) in arid climates and are too big and aggressive for American predators. They were being introduced to improve tourism and sport hunting.
My immediate reaction was “Unbelievable!” “Ridiculous!” This should have been my first clue that something was fishy.
My second reaction was, “Who are these people? I’ve never even heard of this organization before” Another clue.
“The government wouldn’t allow that!” “This will have environmental damage for years to come!” Something in my brain should have clicked by now, but I was so righteously angry that I didn’t take time to think, and by the time I did, my brain had already categorized this as a fact.
I was so upset about this disaster-in-waiting that I decided to write this week’s article about it: The danger of introducing exotic species into a new environment; the status of kangaroos as vermin in their own country; the unfair advantage that any species without effective predators has over native species. It was going to be a great article!
It had been a week since I had seen this news, so I went back online to re-read the original story. You have probably already guessed what I found: Published on April 1, it was a prank.
Luckily, I did my research on Saturday, when the headline about this April Fool’s hoax was at the top of the search list. I went back today and had to bypass at least seven copies of the original story before I got to the article proclaiming this as a successful joke. If I hadn’t looked on Saturday, I would have been in real danger of missing the punchline (and writing my misguided article)!
It has always been easy to get the wrong idea about what’s going on in the world. It happens in personal and office relationships all the time. A rumor goes out, or some unexplained event occurs and with a little encouragement from our “friends” we are able to construct an entire scenario that far exceeds the facts in the case: Old tires, old husband, half-hour unaccounted for? Don’t believe his story of getting a flat, he was obviously having an affair!
Or alternatively, in the face of overwhelming evidence, we can convince ourselves nothing happened: New Michelins, lipstick on his collar, 2 1/2 hours late? Obviously, a flat tire.
Disinformation is getting worse as technology develops. When I first saw the kangaroo story, I was very tempted to share it on Facebook. I don’t have a huge following, but I do have at least one friend on every continent, including Antarctica during the tourist season. I could have done some real damage posting this hoax as if it were true. And once it goes out to the world, there is no getting it back or even knowing who has seen it and shared it.
Photoshopping is so advanced now that most of us can’t tell truth from lies. Experts study evidence presented in trials to determine if, for example, a picture of someone’s head on Bigfoot’s body is real or tampered with.
We all know to be on the lookout for internet scams, yet every day someone falls victim. Instead of asking themself, “Why is my grandson in Ukraine without anybody telling me,” grandparents pay the “legal fees” that are urgently needed for the mystery grandson. I recommend my mother’s technique with scammers: She said she would gladly send the money if the “nephew” could tell her the name of her son’s dog. It worked like a charm.
Too many of us get our news from a single source. News is kind of like a doctor … get a second opinion! A new study paid people to change from watching Fox News to watching CNN for a month. After just a few days, the participants were more likely to question improbable “facts” than they had been before, when they watched Fox News exclusively. I suspect it would work the other way too: If you only watch left-leaning news shows, a strong dose of middle-of-the-road news might be a good wake up call for you as well.
And here is a news flash: Opinion journalists give opinions and their own interpretation of the news, but they are under no obligation to stick to the facts. They get paid to speculate and predict. If you are exclusively watching Rachael Maddow, Tucker Carlson, George Will or Trevor Noah, you are missing the factual news.
Reuters and Associated Press are considered the most reliably truthful, but I got that info from Google, so take it with a grain of salt.
Fake news is a huge problem in the world right now. Russians are being told that there is no war, but if there is, Ukraine is to blame. In our own country, even with video showing insurrectionists breaking windows and attacking guards, some people still maintain that the attack on the capital last year was peaceful. Some people still believe that elections were rigged, but amazingly only in the places where Trump lost, and only for the office of president.
Whenever I hear a crazy story, I try to give it the “sniff test.” Does it smell fishy? Is my first reaction, “That’s unbelievable”? Is my second reaction, “Who are these people?” Do the people who claim to have evidence ever produce that evidence? Then I go to Reuters or other news (not opinion) programs and see if they are confirming it.
As my dad loved to say, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”
Kathryn Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
