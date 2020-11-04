Close your eyes.
Imagine drinking your favorite drink, smelling your favorite candle, sitting in front of the fire snuggled in a blanket, taking the first bite of your mom’s mac ’n cheese, getting a back or shoulder rub and smelling freshly-baked cookies — then taking a bite of one straight from the oven.
Open your eyes.
What did you feel? For many, the word comfort comes to mind — something many of us are looking for during these very challenging times.
Finding a place of comfort allows us to escape from the stressful things happening around us and experience soothing moments.
It’s not normal to experience the amount of stress, anxiety and uncertainty most of us have felt this year. And, it’s been challenging for many to find any relief or comfort, yet we desperately need it.
A lot of folks are great at creating comforting moments for others, but when it comes to being intentional about creating comfort in their own world, well, not so much.
You can be intentional, even in times of extreme stress, about building soothing moments into your day that allow you to escape. If you’re thinking you just can’t afford to do that, here’s hoping you will reconsider and realize you really can’t afford not to.
We all need moments that allow for a break in the action to hit the refresh button. It’s good for us and it’s good for the people around us.
Here are some ways to create comfort in your world:
• Make a list of all the things you love that make you happy. Do some of those things on a daily basis.
• Indulge in your favorite comfort meal. You know, all the stuff you would normally say, “I shouldn’t be eating this …” Eat that and savor every second of it guilt-free.
• Take time out for a walk. Make a point of looking up at the sky, watching the trees and looking for wildlife. Pay attention to your breathing. Avoid thinking about things that are stressful in your life at the moment. Literally take a break.
• Laugh. Watch a funny show or talk to that friend who always makes you laugh.
• Listen to soothing music, read a book or magazine, work on a puzzle or on your hobby. Doing something that distracts you from the stress and anxiety of the day can be relaxing and bring comfort.
• Sit outside in the sun and enjoy a few minutes of peace and quiet. Or lock yourself in the bathroom, light a candle and soak in a warm bath.
• Pray or meditate. Many find this comforting.
• Spend time with your pet. If you don’t have one, some shelters are letting people foster pets during the pandemic. You can always ask to visit with your neighbor’s pet. Research shows spending time with a pet has health benefits and brings comfort.
• Think about all the good things happening in your life. Having gratitude for what you do have can bring comfort in the face of challenges.
• Buy yourself a bouquet of flowers because you’re worth it. If flowers are your thing, make a bouquet from your yard or grab some from the store and place them where you’ll see them frequently throughout your day.
You don’t have to do all (or any) of these things. Choose things that bring you the most comfort or make your own list.
The goal is to create an environment in your home that is comforting and safe where relationships can thrive.
Julie Baumgardner is the president and CEO of First Things First. Contact her at julieb@firstthings.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.