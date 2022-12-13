Stress is unavoidable. Life isn’t easy, and circumstances don’t always go our way. What happens when finances are tight, an accident occurs, your childcare falls through, or you get an alarming doctor’s report? Each of us has coping mechanisms we rely on to get through stressful times. The problem is these coping mechanisms aren’t always healthy, let alone effective. Our unresolved tensions then create static in our relationships.
According to the Journal of Marriage and Family Review, there are six key relationship habits: Appreciation/affection, commitment, positive communication, time together, strong coping skills, and spiritual wellbeing. As we near the end of this series, we’ll discuss strong coping skills.
It’s common for coping skills to be passed down through generations. Generally, you will instinctively do what your parents did during stressful times. Parents who didn’t have healthy coping skills often pass them on to their children. This creates a cycle that gets stronger with each generation. How can you break that cycle?
Developing new, constructive skills to teach the next generation starts by examining your own coping mechanisms.
Here are a few valuable places to start:
Stress doesn’t have to be eliminated. The goal is to deal with stress in a healthy way. Remember those generational cycles? It’s tempting to shield our children from the world’s stressors, but learning healthy ways to manage stress is critical to your child’s development.
Practice a relaxation response. Deep breathing, guided imagery, or meditation are a few examples. Find something that calms you. (Yes, there are apps for that.)
Talk it out. Sometimes, talking with someone you trust can help you identify stress triggers. This can help you understand what you’re feeling and what you may be able to do about it.
Let helpers help. Having a sturdy support system is a big piece of the stress puzzle. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Accepting help shouldn’t make you feel guilty. When you have the opportunity, pay it forward.
Self-talk. Stop and listen to yourself in stressful situations. Do you talk to yourself like you would talk to a friend having a similar experience? Is your inner voice compassionate or critical?
Healthy distractions. Take a walk, listen to music, engage in your favorite hobby, or exercise.
Challenge your anxious thoughts. Don’t believe everything you think. Ask yourself if you’re being realistic. If you aren’t, challenge those thoughts with realistic ones.
And if you are a parent:
Use stressful moments as a teaching opportunity. Say something to your kids like, “Today I’m feeling stressed out. Sometimes parents have days when they feel worried. That’s okay. Here’s what I do to manage stress. This is how I’m going to help myself feel better today.”
Make sure your kids know that your stress isn’t their fault. Children often have a “sixth sense” tuned in to your emotions. It’s easy for your kids to feel responsible for them. Reassure them that sometimes bad days happen to children and adults. Still, we can overcome feelings of fear, worry, or anxiety.
Stress is often a mental battle between the things in your control and things out of your control. Understanding these two categories is critical for developing coping skills. Focusing on things that are out of your control will have you stewing in stress. Concentrating on what you can control is empowering and goal-oriented. Practicing healthy coping mechanisms will help you navigate stress and come out on the other side stronger.
Lauren Hall is the president and CEO of First Things First and can be contacted at lauren@firstthings.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.