Wetmore, Tennessee, is a little place with a big history — much of it linked to a family named Wetmore.
In 1842, just after the Cherokee Removal, Moses W. Wetmore of Davidson County bought 65,000 acres of land in Polk and Monroe counties. Nine years later, William Shephard Wetmore of New York and Rhode Island, along with three partners, acquired the property.
Much of the land was rugged backcountry, but an impressive plantation was located on the Hiwassee River in Polk County. In 1852, Willard Wetmore, from Davidson County, was visiting the family’s land when he saw the farm and bought it.
Willard and his wife and children are noted on the 1860 census as living on a large farm in Polk County’s First District. His occupation is listed as “farm superintendent.” I assume it was the Savannah Farm that gained fame after Wetmore relatives expanded the plantation into a large enterprise — complete with a saw mill, government distillery, tobacco warehouse, store, and tenant houses.
I don’t know who owned the plantation when Willard Wetmore bought it in 1852, but it was offered for sale 10 years earlier. Dean Tullock gave me a copy of a booklet published in London, England, in 1842 that advertised the farm. The booklet describes the mansion, gardens, fields, servants’ quarters, and outbuildings in detail. It refers to the plantation as “Hiwassee Old Town Farm.”
It’s doubtful William Wetmore visited his vast holdings in Tennessee. He was busy amassing a fortune trading in goods from China and India. Active on the New York and Rhode Island social scene, he built Chateau-sur-Mer, the first of the grand Bellevue Avenue mansions of the Gilded Age in Newport.
William Wetmore also had personal problems to contend with. A few years after his first wife and infant child died in childbirth, he married Anstiss Derby Rogers – a New York socialite. They had three children – William Jr. (who died as a teenager), Annie, and George.
Scandal erupted when Anstiss Wetmore ran off with the family’s coachman to Europe. The affair blew over at some point and Anstiss returned to New York, but she never lived with her husband or children again.
William Wetmore died suddenly in 1862. George Peabody Wetmore was only 14 when his father died, but after he completed his formal education, he took over the family business as a young man. Later, he became a successful politician, serving as a U.S. senator from Rhode Island as well as governor.
In 1871, young George Wetmore and his business partners became curious about the timber, water, and mineral resources on their Tennessee property. In February of that year, George sent a team of surveyors and experts to explore the Tennessee holdings. They hired Monroe County native, Samuel Buck Miller, as a guide and hunter. They also engaged Charles Seymour, a Knoxville attorney, to determine property boundaries, evict squatters, and establish leases. Charles Seymour continued to work for the Wetmore family for many years, providing oversight for the company’s real estate.
In 1890, the Old-Line Railroad came through Polk County and Wetmore Station was established. George seized on the 1894 Polk County Courthouse fire to urge the county to build a new courthouse at Wetmore instead of Benton. He cited Wetmore’s location on the railroad as justification for the move. He offered to donate land and a substantial subscription for construction. There was stiff local opposition and the county refused his offer.
George floated the idea again in 1912. And he sweetened the pot by offering to donate land for the courthouse and jail, stables, hitching racks, and parking for vehicles. He also pledged 100 building lots for Polk County to sell, with the proceeds to go toward construction of the courthouse and jail.
And that’s not all. He filed bond for a Wetmore town plat that would include 300 lots to be sold, with additional property set aside for churches, schools, and a park. He promised a cotton mill employing 200 people would locate at Wetmore and he proclaimed “within five years the railroad station among the pines will be one of the solid and banner towns between Knoxville and Atlanta.” Again, Polk County rejected George Wetmore’s offer.
Now, this causes me to wonder why the Wetmore family declined to sell land to the L&N for a rail terminus and township at Wetmore in 1904. The old “touchy-feely” story about the Wetmore family wanting to keep its land for family retreats seems a bit disingenuous to this old country girl. I wonder if George Wetmore was simply unwilling to accept the price the L&N offered and believed he could make more money by developing Wetmore himself.
In any case, by that time, the vast Wetmore timber stands had been cut and the degraded land sold to the U.S. Forest Service. George Peabody Wetmore died in 1921, and the family faded from the local scene. But the Wetmore community survived.
Today, Wetmore sits tucked up next to the Hiwassee-Ocoee State Park, Cherokee National Forest, and East Tennessee Tree Nursery. It’s not the big city that George Wetmore envisioned, but the folks who live there think it’s just fine.
Linda Caldwell is the former executive director of the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association. She has served on numerous regional, state, and national boards for organizations that focus on history, preservation, community arts, and rural economic development. She can be reached at lindacaldwell1942@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.