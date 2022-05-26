Today is the final day of school for students this school year. It has been a great school year in Athens City. We hope all students, staff, and families have a safe, fun, and relaxing summer.
Summer Feeding will be held May 31-July 20. It is free to anyone 18 years or younger. Visit our website www.athenscityschools.net for a complete listing of the locations and times for meal distribution this year. If you know of a camp or vacation bible school that would like to receive summer feeding meals, please contact 423-333-3347.
Athens City Schools Summer Camp for rising first-eighth graders will be held June 6-July 1.
Kids Connection will begin on June 6. The summer program will be at City Park School. It will be a fun extended learning all-star program this summer for the students at Kids Connection.
Athens City Schools is still accepting applications for Pre-K registration for 2022-23 school year. Registration packets can be picked up at 943 Crestway Drive. For questions, call 745-1516.
Please visit our website and social media sites to stay updated on the great things happening at ACS over the summer.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and enjoyable long weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
