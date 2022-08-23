One day in 1976, I was playing in a four-on-four pick-up basketball game inside the Physical Education building at the University of Tennessee. I had just left Dr. Drake’s Creative Writing class with my friend, Guy, who always brought his own basketball to the 3:20-4:15 class in the Humanities Building.
Guy’s idea was that he and l, along with our teammates, Ron and Tom, were familiar with the idiosyncrasies of that particular ball, thereby gaining a minuscule advantage over our opponents, who weren’t.
Of course, we had to win a game to earn the privilege of choosing the game ball.
Once, Dr. Drake asked Guy if it was necessary to bring the ball into the classroom and whether he was majoring in English Literature or playground games. Guy said he understood having a double major was permissible, an answer that, surprisingly, satisfied Dr. Drake, who was notoriously difficult to
satisfy.
We went on to win several games in a row that day before a guy nicknamed Rat, as in the gym variety, fell against my left knee while my leg was planted, blowing out my ACL and changing my life forever, at least for a couple of
years.
They didn’t perform knee surgery on gym rats back then, so I ended up skipping the winter quarter and recovering at my parents’ home in Kingsport, a geographical and psychological setback to whatever sense of well-being I may have had at the time. I became such a miserable character that my mother snuck me into a psychiatrist’s office unbeknownst to my father, who would have seen going there as unmanly. After a few visits, Dr. Wilson declared me free of any clinical maladies and encouraged me to “get out of this town” as soon as possible, which must have been what I wanted to hear. A day or two later, I was on a Greyhound bus with a one-way ticket to Atlanta, one hundred American dollars, and only the vaguest idea of what I was going to do when I got there.
In 1977, Atlanta, the “city too busy to hate,” was the beacon of the New South, a significantly larger and much more rapidly expanding version of Chattanooga, nothing on the scale of what it is now. The bus broke down on the interstate downtown. I remember a Fleetwood Mac song, the one about thunder and rain, playing on the boom box of the passenger in front of me. Ted Turner’s smiling face loomed above us from a billboard for Channel 17, which a year later became WTBS (the T is for Turner), then TBS, the station that broadcast Atlanta Braves games to the entire U.S. of A. Three years later, CNN was launched.
Midtown Atlanta and its old Victorians were beginning to lose the battle of gentrification (not a Civil War battle), a process that to me became analogous to Ted Turner’s father’s suicide in 1963. Perhaps Atlanta became simply “too busy” in its haste to rise above its former self, inevitably exchanging more and more of its past for a blinding future.
My first residence was the long-gone Clermont Hotel on Ponce de Leon, not more than a mile or two from the Omni. My room on the fifth and final floor cost forty dollars a
week, leaving me with sixty dollars, a sum I believed ample for the circumstances. I lived in Atlanta for a year and a half, always within a half mile or so of Piedmont Park. You’d have to be a millionaire (billionaire?) to live there now.
My financial prospects were in the hands the of Durham brothers, owners of a labor pool right on Peachtree. A labor pool means you get there at six in the morning and wait for your name to be called and to be assigned to a job usually lasting only a day and almost never more than two or three. If you showed up regularly at six and didn’t reek of alcohol or marijuana, you could get a job, usually one related to warehouses
and inventories, almost every day.
You had to find your own transportation, which most often meant the bus — time-consuming, but regular and cheap.
At the end of the day, you turned in a slip testifying to the completion of your assignment. The Durham brothers allowed you to “draw” enough of your wages to make it all the way to breakfast. Thusly, I amassed a small fortune daily, dispersing it generously by bedtime. So was my petty pace from day to day.
Slowly I regained confidence in my battered knee and began to play basketball again, primarily on school and park courts scattered amidst the public housing enclaves along Boulevard. I played every day the weather permitted, from the time I got off work until it was too dark or I was worn out.
My snapshot memory of my Atlanta days would be me walking along Boulevard back to the Clermont, or to one of many rooms in boarding houses, the sun setting beyond golden glass in the center of the city, sweat still slipping onto the basketball cradled against my hip, my knee spent, my spirits soaring, a million miles from home.
So what is the point of all this? I suppose the point is that there isn’t one. My time in Atlanta has no connection to the rest of my life beyond the memories of it. I had no goals in going and achieved nothing. I wasn’t brave to go down there with only one hundred dollars. I wasn’t stupid either. I have no regrets of those days.
Flannery O’Connor wrote that, “Anybody who has survived his childhood has enough information about life to last him the rest of his days.”
I left Atlanta on a whim, returning to Knoxville and taking up where I left off. Maybe those vivid days were the last of my childhood, whose greatest blessing was having lasted so long.
Stephen W. Dick is an Athens resident and was a teacher at Athens City Middle School (then Athens Junior High School) from 1989 until 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.