Ask most any pastor or funeral director what they most often hear from the friends and relatives of a recently-deceased person. I’m guessing that the answers would be something akin to, “She was such a good person” or “He was a good man,” among other things that people say when they really don’t know what to say.
Perhaps some, in saying that, would hope that their loved one had been good enough to merit grace or to receive mercy from God on high.
It seems to me that many such statements about relative goodness flow quite easily from a widely-shared American ethos that “people are basically good.”
But are we? And if so, how do we explain greed, or lust, or pride? Or worse: Murder, rape, or pillage? And if we are not basically good, then what are we and who can we trust to tell us about the place of good and evil in our lives?
As a nation of citizens and sojourners, it seems that we might be, unknowingly, trusting a guy called Friedrich Nietzsche, who wrote (1885) that there is no further need for things like good or evil, only personal values.
But even values are good or evil. Mother Teresa valued kindness. It seems that Vladimir Putin values genocide.
So who do you trust as the arbiter of morality in your own life? Your saintly grandmother? A fave teacher? Your godly pastor? A fave author? My experience is that the best of the best in any of those worlds would, in moments of vulnerability, acknowledge their own confusion about the relativities and roles of personal good and evil in their lives.
Most people, it could be argued, likely trust themselves as they evaluate whether they are good. I hear it all the time: “I’m not a bad person” or “I’m a good person,” but I’m not sure that the person in the mirror staring back at you is the best arbiter of morality.
Try this out: How well do you stack up to questions about having ever lied or coveted, to mention just two of the Ten Commandments?
I think you know where this is going. If no mere mortal can get it right for themselves or for others, that leaves us with God as the trustworthy one to judge our thoughts, intents, and actions as to whether they are good or evil.
Here are a few examples of God’s views on it all. In Noah’s day, God saw that “every imagination of the thoughts of the hearts” (of every person on the planet) “was only evil continuously” (Genesis 6:5). It even took an act of grace for God to spare Noah and his family for the big reset after the flood.
Thousands of years later, a poet, called King David, wrote that God looked down from heaven to conclude, yet again, that “there is none that does good, not even one” (Psalm 14: 2, 3).
Go ahead, crack open your Bible and read it for yourself. Most any translation will do.
A couple hundred years later, the Prophet Isaiah warned the people of God that they would be judged by God because they “call evil good, and good, evil” (5:20).
Jump ahead another 800 years and you can read what Jesus said to the those believing that their religious works would earn favor in heaven. He said, “I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of iniquity” (Matthew 7:23).
In Paul’s letter to the church in Rome, he argued (Romans 1:18-3:30) that neither the worst of the worst nor the best of the best; and not even the most religious of the religious could ever merit salvation apart from faith in Christ.
Two of Paul’s conclusions are pertinent: “no one does good, not even one” (3:12; quoting King David) and that all live as sinners, falling short of God’s glory (3:20).
Later, in the book of Ephesians, Paul asserted that salvation is by grace through faith and not by boastful good works. He then taught that God actually created some good works (acts of faith that glorify God) that believers are to occupy themselves with for as long as they live (v. 8-10).
Finally, in a letter to his friend Titus, Paul wrote that salvation is not obtained “by works of righteousness which you have done, but according to God’s mercy” (3:5).
So which is it? Are we saved by his grace or by his mercy? Or is it both. Mercy is not getting what we do deserve (God’s eternal wrath), and grace is getting what we don’t deserve (God’s eternal blessings). So it’s both, and both are gifted in this life from the moment of salvation and extend eternally to anyone that has faith in the Gospel of Christ.
Moses, David, Isaiah, Jesus, and Paul would all agree that the resulting knowledge of good and of evil, which began when Adam bit down hard into the fruit of disobedience, is likely the birth of humanism that has plagued every human being since. I know it plagues me.
Like Israel of old, we live in a culture that sees evil as good and good as evil. Illustrations would likely sidetrack my point since we all have a range of sensibilities about this or that current issues.
But on the positive side of the human experience, there is the good of moral excellence and beneficial enterprise, especially when one’s actions lift up others. Salk’s polio vaccine, Gates’ funding of anti-malaria meds, Lincoln’s proclamation of freedom, Teresa’s work among the untouchables of India, Danny Thomas’ amazing St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, along with billions of personal deeds by people around the globe - things said and done that benefit others - are all vitally important as the highest virtues of human kind.
But only faith in the Gospel of Jesus’ death for sin and victorious resurrection leads us to the works that matter for eternity’s sake.
Please consider the Gospel. Christ’s death for sin was for your sins, even if you think yourself to be a good person, or just good enough to merit God’s grace, or not so bad as to miss his mercy.
His resurrection assures that Jesus is exactly who the Scriptures claim him to be: The eternal God in human flesh, the only one qualified to pay the penalty of death for your works of righteousness and your sins, and the one that is coming again - but only for those that trust in his payment for sin and believe that God raised him from the dead.
