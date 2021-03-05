In 2003, I supervised 30 environmental Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs) in Paraguay.
I gave them technical support and was a liaison with their partner organizations, villages and the families that hosted them. One very special meeting in every host community happened about a month after the new PCV had arrived and settled in.
At this meeting, I would remind the local people of their responsibilities to the newest member of their community, I would reaffirm Peace Corps’ commitment to the PCV and community, and the volunteer would have a chance to speak. It was meant to create the kind of bond that keeps the American safe and motivated in a place far from home.
One day, on my way to one of these meetings, we heard on the radio that the United States had bombed Iraq. It wasn’t unexpected, but it caused a dilemma: how do I go to this gathering, representing the U.S. government, talking Kumbaya, when that same government had just declared war on another? I was tempted to postpone the meeting, but the PCV had gone to a lot of effort, even baking American-style cookies, and some people would have walked a long distance to attend. So, we went ahead with our plans. At first everything went well, but then the inevitable happened. Someone asked, “How can we talk about friendship when the U.S.A. is bombing a smaller country? How do we know that Paraguay won’t be the next target? How do we know that this volunteer isn’t a spy?”
There was a profound silence as every head swiveled to me, waiting for an answer. I had known this was coming, I’d practiced in my head, but at that moment I realized whatever I said would be completely inadequate. I was like a deer in the headlights until … a miracle happened. A farmer from the audience stepped up on the stage and told his neighbors, “That war in Iraq has nothing to do with our village and our volunteer. We have a lot of work to do together and she is going to help us. She came to live with us in peace, she will work with us in peace and we will welcome her in peace.”
That’s it in a nutshell. The Peace Corps turned 60 years old this week. In 1961 the Cold War was raging, children did duck-and-cover drills beneath their desks in anticipation of nuclear attack, and the U.S.A. had an “Ugly American” reputation around the world. So, John F. Kennedy, in the second month of his presidency, took an idea that had been bandied about for a decade and made it an executive order: the creation of a corps of volunteers who would go out into the developing world to help people.
The Peace Corps has three goals: to bring technical assistance to people in developing countries; to teach people in other countries about America; and to teach Americans about foreign lands.
In 60 years, more than 240,000 PCVs have served in 141 countries. COVID, of course, caused the temporary evacuation of all PCVs around the world. But when the world opens up again, Peace Corps will be ready. Peace Corps service has been called “the toughest job you’ll ever love” and I have to agree. It is tough. Most PCVs are living in rural places with limited infrastructure, abiding by more rules than they experienced even as teenagers, speaking a foreign language and adapting to a different culture.
When I was a volunteer in Honduras I was assigned to a small village: I had a pit latrine, there was electricity for two hours every night, I took my baths at the nearby stream, I called my parents from a public phone office at least once a month; I worked with about 15 men and no other females; I ate beans and tortillas three times a day for two years.
PCV life was an adventure. When I led a group of soldiers out to fight forest fires, I became “La Mujer Bionica” (the bionic woman). I had an ever-present shadow named Doris, a two-year old who followed me around and babbled in incomprehensible toddler Spanish. On the eve of my 25th birthday, my 15 co-workers, worried that I was doomed to spinsterhood, heroically offered me the choice of any one of them to marry! Like the Bargain of the Week. There was a collective sigh of relief when I politely declined. I saw things I’d never imagined. There were flocks of scarlet macaws in the forest, tarantulas in my latrine and once I woke to find a rat on the wall next to my bed! I hitched a ride one dark night and, looking out from the back of a pickup, I couldn’t tell the meadow full of fireflies from the sky full of stars.
I taught my co-workers to collect forestry data and create maps for a national database about the natural resources in our area. Other PCVs worked in health, education and urban planning.
We weren’t always effective, weren’t always on our best behavior, weren’t always happy. But every day we were challenged and most days we surprised ourselves with our self-sufficiency. Peace Corps changed our lives.
JFK said in a State of the Union address, “Nothing carries the spirit of American idealism …to the far corners of the world” better than Peace Corps. I have seen first-hand how beloved some Peace Corps volunteers become to their communities.
People who have known PCVs tend to be pro-American, even as movies and the news make our country seem like a very aggressive, mean-spirited place. To my mind, the Peace Corps is the single most valuable diplomatic tool that the United States has — but I may be biased. Here in McMinn County, it may surprise you to know that there are quite a few ex-Peace Corps volunteers. When you meet one, thank them for their service.
Better yet, ask them to tell you a story.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
