Everything we do in this life begins with a thought and a decision.
Whether it’s to rise in the morning or stay in bed, there are thoughts that drive our decisions.
“This bed is warm, comfortable and inviting. I should stay in it for another hour; my body needs the rest.” Your reasoning appeals to your flesh.
However, it competes with other thoughts, such as, “I don’t want to be late for work, but if I don’t get moving soon that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”
Your mind evaluates the various options available for your body to accomplish and decides a course of action based on some predetermined criteria. Using the previous example, if you love your job and are excited to get there, you may hop out of bed and enthusiastically greet the day.
However, if you are the owner and are comfortable your staff can open for business without you, you may simply choose to sleep an extra hour.
Thoughts drive decisions.
Decisions are, hopefully, based on thoughts.
However, sometimes our actions are driven by previous thoughts and decisions. Allow me to explain what I mean: If you want to go to your kitchen to get a snack, your mind may be focused on many number of things: “Where did I put the chips? Is there any dip left? Didn’t I just buy some cookies?”
But you’re probably not focused on getting to the kitchen (unless, of course, you are rehabbing from some injury). Walking is second nature to you. You do not have to dedicate a lot of “thought and decision” time to walking to another room in your house.
In the formative years of life, you processed through the mental and physical activity and coordination needed for propelling your body using your feet. Once you mastered walking on a regular basis, you probably never gave it much thought again.
We all have various activities in our lives that require little mental effort. These have become routine to us. Once we make the decision to proceed, such as going to the kitchen, no additional thought is given to the act of walking.
But what if our thought processes towards a specific activity were developed incorrectly? What if the way we think about something prevents us from accomplishing our goal? It may be something ingrained into our thinking when we were developing a skill set. Or something we just never learned correctly how to do.
Most of you know I’m a trumpet player and have been since I was 12 years old. I enjoyed listening to Maynard Ferguson and often thought I would like to emulate him more than any other player. In case you’ve never heard of him, he was known for playing higher than just about any other trumpet player.
When I got to high school, I had a band director who recommended I play a different mouthpiece. My range immediately improved. I found myself able to play a G above the staff, which I have heard described as the “money note” among professional players (e.g., if you are going to play studio or professional gigs, you’ve got to be able to play that note). It was exhilarating to play with such range.
However, anytime I tried to play higher, the notes were simply not there. I tried pulling the horn tighter against my lips. Nothing. I tried blowing more air at a higher intensity. Still nothing. No matter what I tried it seemed I could not get past a high G.
All along, I had the impression it was a mental block, not just a physical thing. I realized since I had never played those notes, I had never had a chance to develop the motor skills necessary to play them. I simply did not know what they were.
Fast forward to college and the summer I worked at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, playing in the German Oom-pah band in Das Festhaus. We typically play five or six shows a day depending on whether we were in the red band or the blue band.
One band would play morning and early afternoon shows while the other would come in to relieve them and play into the evening. And the next week the bands rotated.
One band had a day off on Mondays and the other on Thursday. When the other band was off, your band played seven shows that day.
Towards the end of that summer, one of the trumpet players in the other band had to return to school early, so I volunteered to cover for him in the other band. I was playing as many as 11 shows a day for a few weeks.
When I returned to college, I had to audition for the jazz ensemble. I had been in it in previous years, but the rule was: everyone auditions each year. One part of the audition was to play chromatically from your lowest note to your highest. Without thinking I just began playing assuming I would hit the high G (after all, I owned that note) but to my amazement (and the band director’s, as well) I kept going until I reached a double C.
Maybe I should have kept going, but I was so amazed that I got that high, I just quit.
I realized immediately my ability to play higher had, in fact, been a mental block all along. Well, that and the fact that I had never spent so much time with the horn to my lips. Regardless, I learned my thoughts about playing higher had been holding me back.
Which brings me to the point of today’s column. Are your thoughts (and consequently your decisions) holding you back? Have you had the thought, “I’ll never succeed at (fill in your supposed deficiency here)” for so long that any decision to head in that direction is automatically squashed?
I realize I inadvertently overcame my mental block associated with my trumpet playing. There was nothing uniquely Christian about it, but it has spiritual implications. The Lord used it in my life as an example of overcoming erroneous thought processes.
I have more to say about our thoughts and how they can control our lives, but that’s for another column.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
