It has been a very unusual month for Judi and me.
We have been the recipients of the COVID-19 virus in a big way. My symptoms were moderate with low-grade fever, cough and significant aches that lasted about 10 days.
Judi, however, has had a severe case requiring six days in the hospital, without any family around except the first night in the ER. Spending four days in the ICU was a scary thing, but she received such marvelous care and she had a strong prayer chain all over the place, that she came through it in fine style.
I am almost 100% recovered and she will have a much longer time of it, but is improving every day. Anyone who honestly feels this virus isn’t real is welcome to visit with us anytime.
The purpose of my return from COVID sabbatical column today is not, as some think, going to be a preachy, political commentary. I am way past that. So, Dewey can put away the red pens as I promise to be a good boy.
The statistics change daily and all of us sincerely hope there is an end somewhere. Because it is extremely unique, even those of us with medical backgrounds can’t predict the outcome.
All I know is when you live what you have seen on the news for six months it is quite surreal. To not be able to be with your loved ones during one of their most frightening times is truly horrific in these turbulent moments.
We are so humbled and grateful by the outstanding care she received from the healthcare teams at Athens Starr Regional Medical Center and Tennova in Cleveland. The laboratory and X-ray crews at Starr were so kind while they did the testing needed to make the diagnosis of her severe lung problems. The caring we saw with all the folks was an initial blessing to us.
We were extremely fortunate to be admitted to the ER at Tennova in the evening and our daughter, Lauren, was able to stay with her the first night in the ER as I was finishing up my COVID quarantine and obviously wasn’t able to do so.
Dr. Jeff Miller and his staff were a blessing for that first night as they administered to Judi’s needs.
Dr. John Jaggers, a longtime friend and pulmonologist, was able to be Judi’s primary caregiver. After careful evaluation, he planned the treatments she would need based on her tests and exam. He called and kept me updated every step of the way.
Thank goodness phone service was available in the ICU so Judi and I were able to grab some talks and a rare FaceTime. Without that connection, it would have been a much more emotionally trying time for both of us. We also fully understand the need for no visitors in times like these.
We can’t say enough good things about Dr. Jaggers and the marvelous staff in the ER, ICU and the COVID floor. The care and concern of the entire team will be a blessed memory for Judi and me.
I hope sometime to meet her on-deck caregivers that carried her through this journey.
Our daughter, Lauren, had some excellent comments during Judi’s time at the hospital. She stated, “I saw first hand how long it takes them (the caregivers) to ‘suit up’ before they enter the room to care for a COVID patient. But they also selflessly enter that same room with just a mask if other gear is not available and they need to come quickly.”
She goes on to iterate, “I’ve learned how to pray for our community’s medical professionals. And patients. And patients’ families.”
She also posted a Facebook photo of Judi leaving the hospital showing the joy of freedom. And, Lauren’s worthy praising of all the folks involved in Judi’s care was the jumpstart to hundreds of responses from so many precious friends and even those caring folks we do not know.
It is amazing to me how, when someone has a major problem in their life, the majority of people will rally around – with prayers, calls, texts, cards, food and just plain goodness. We don’t have to actually know those dear people, but, boy, do we appreciate them more than they can ever realize.
We are aware there can be longterm effects from this disease and we are following the new guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health about the 24, not 14, day quarantine. It will pass quicker than we can imagine and, day by day, the healing will continue and this illness will be in our rear-view mirror.
We have been so blessed by having Lauren, and son-in-law Scott, to spend countless hours caring for us. Granddaughters Emma and Bess have been a joy to help out as well. And, to have daughter, Kara, son-in-law, John, and grands Camille and Adeline praying and loving us from Kentucky. All of the near and far efforts are a part of our recovery.
My admonition is what you would expect — stay safe. All of you know what the recommendations are and there is no doubt they work. Help each other and maintain respect for one another by doing what you know is the right thing to do.
Our humble prayers are for all those families who have lost loved ones to this pandemic and to those suffering through it now. We want all of them to know we are right there with you in your journey and hope you are over this soon.
We also hope that Dr. Jaggers, his staff, the hospital workers at Athens and Cleveland know how much we appreciate them and hope they continue to stay safe in all of their frontline heroic efforts.
As many have said, “We are all in this together.”
And, to that, Judi and I can clearly add a prayerful resounding, “Amen.”
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
