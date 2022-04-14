Did you know that — according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America — more than 50 million Americans suffer from a type of allergy each year? That makes allergies the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. And seasonal allergies account for a big percentage of that.
An allergen is something that your immune system reacts to when that something touches or enters your body. There are food allergens, skin allergens and — during certain times of the year — seasonal allergens like the tree and grass pollination that occurs in spring and summer.
When these seasonal allergens make themselves known, they can cause a litany of potentially miserable symptoms in many of us, like:
• Sneezing
• Itching of the eyes, nose or roof of the mouth
• Runny nose or nasal congestion
• Watery, red or swollen eyes
• Sore throat and/or cough
• Fatigue and weakness
Misery may love company, but while these symptoms are common, it doesn’t make them any easier to deal with. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to help manage your seasonal allergies and ease your springtime suffering.
Additionally, check daily weather reports for pollen and mold counts so you’re better prepared for heading outdoors or deciding to stay inside that day.
If you’re still not receiving relief from your allergy suffering, talk to your primary care provider, who can help you plan a different treatment approach, which may include an allergist and appropriate prescription medication to curb your symptoms.
If you need relief from seasonal allergy suffering, Starr Regional Medical Center can help. To find a provider or schedule an appointment, call 423-374-6571 or visit StarrRegional.com
It’s a question on many lips during spring and fall, when seasonal allergies are at their highest: Are my symptoms “just” allergies or do I have COVID-19? The two ailments unfortunately do have many similar symptoms, but there are some differences. For example, while COVID-19 often results in a fever, allergies do not. Similarly, COVID-19 can often come with muscle aches, while allergies would not. Still, there is enough symptom crossover that — if you are experiencing symptoms and are not sure (and especially if you think you may have been exposed) — the best way to know for sure is to test for COVID-19 with an at-home test or receive a COVID-19 PCR test at a place of care.
Dr. Katherine Hall sees patients at Starr Regional Medical Center and Athens Family Practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.