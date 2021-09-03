Many years ago, on an island nation whose political antics make the wild west look tame, my friend Mahamut was a member of the opposition party.
Before the election, each voter was supposed to receive their ballot by mail, which they would then deposit in the ballot box. As it turned out, only ballots for the party of the then-current administration arrived on time, meaning only people from the ruling party could vote.
Mahamut, being brash and feeling the injustice of the situation, stole the ballot box until the ballots for other voters arrived a few days later. I assume he brought it back and voting proceeded, but he never finished telling me his story.
Two cases of voting fraud in one tale: authorities trying to limit who could vote and voters taking the law into their own hands. If this had happened here, there would have been public outcry and lawsuits from all sides, I hope.
In the U.S.A., attempts to silence voters we don’t agree with are more subtle, but just as effective; they often appear like good, fair ideas until you look closely.
Take the new voter I.D. laws several states are trying to enact. At first glance, that seems fair and logical … just show your I.D. when you go to vote. The problem is in the details.
Many people do not have an “acceptable” I.D. or the wherewithal to obtain one. Depending on which survey you choose, between 3% and 11% of eligible voters do not have a driver’s license or other picture I.D. In numbers, that is between 6 million and 21 million voters. They are the oldest, the youngest and the poorest voters. They are disproportionately Black and Hispanic.
More than a million voters do not live within 10 miles of an office where they could obtain the proper I.D. and many of those offices have limited hours.
Supposedly, there is one office in rural Wisconsin that is open for a partial day every fifth Wednesday … that amounts to less than 40 hours in the year!
Most of the acceptable I.D.s cost money: in Tennessee an official picture I.D. is $12, a driver’s license is $28 (and requires a test) and a passport is $110 (and requires two photos and up to 18 weeks for processing). Forcing people to pay for an I.D. in order to vote is essentially a poll tax, and illegal.
Time is another problem. Waiting lines at the DMV can be hours long. A working person cannot just pop in during lunch and get their I.D. Most people’s schedules are not so flexible.
Practices that were originally enacted to make voting more convenient and inclusive are now being eyed with suspicion. Early voting and mail-in ballots ensure that life events don’t get in the way of our ability to vote.
Each strategy was well thought out and they have served us well by letting people vote at their convenience. Mail-in ballots have made voting possible for people who cannot get to the polls in person, especially the elderly and people with accessibility challenges.
Limiting early voting and absentee voting creates unnecessary obstacles for legitimate voters.
Then there are rules about not being able to give someone a drink of water or a lift to the polls. Those cannot be constitutional. They are just malicious intimidation techniques.
It’s helpful to remember a few facts:
First, there is no evidence of widespread or organized voting fraud in the U.S.A. A survey of votes from 2000 to 2014 found only 31 credible cases where someone was impersonating another person … out of millions of votes cast every year. This past year, Herculean efforts have been made to prove voting fraud, only proving that voting fraud didn’t happen.
Next, everyone has to prove their identity and citizenship when they register to vote. At the polls, names are checked off as the ballots are handed over, so any discrepancy or double-voting is caught at that time. For serious questions, provisional ballots can be cast and they will be counted only if they can be verified.
Third, the local precinct workers that would be checking I.D.s are the same people who are already checking off names and managing irregularities at the polls. Many of them have been working at the same precinct for years, if not decades, and know many of the voters.
They are dedicated and honest. If you are suspicious of them with the current system, you probably won’t trust them with any new rules either.
If we want to streamline voting and make it universally and easily available to all, then why don’t we make voter registration automatic? When a baby is born, it immediately receives a Social Security number. Why can’t that also trigger a voter registration on the child’s 18th birthday? Many other countries have automatic voter registration, why not America?
I cannot condone Mahamut’s actions when he stole the ballot box. But people who are denied their rights and their voice become desperate, so I understand why he did it. Who do you turn to when the government itself is the bad guy?
We so often take our democracy for granted, but we cannot simultaneously restrict voting access to eligible voters and pretend to be pro-democracy … they are mutually exclusive. Voting is the truest form of patriotism and we must stand up against voter intimidation and suppression.
In closing, I would like to point out the obvious downside of democracy: every idiot gets a vote, whether they agree with me or not. But instead of restricting voting rights, we should be doing everything in our power to educate voters so that they can make informed decisions.
We should encourage and enable every eligible person to vote. If they aren’t voting for my side, maybe I need to re-evaluate what my side stands for!
Let’s count every vote and let the majority win, fair and square.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
