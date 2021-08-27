When I was young and, I’m not gonna lie, pretty darn cute, I was transferred to Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana.
On my second day of work, my male supervisor posted a picture of a supermodel in a bikini over my desk with a note, “This is what I expected when they said a female forester was coming to work for me.” All the men at the station (which was everyone except me and the office administrator) thought this was hilariously clever and had many a good laugh at my expense.
I rolled my eyes and made a grim face, but otherwise did nothing to show my fury at being treated this way. I was relatively new to the government and I didn’t want to start off on a bad footing with my work colleagues, so I let it pass. Undoubtedly this reaction was mistaken as consent to continue.
I guess I’m lucky it was just stupid jokes, not physical harassment (possibly due to the steel-toed boots I always wore).
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York resigned this week after an investigation found credible evidence of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is a tricky thing. Context is all-important.
Looking at Cuomo’s downfall, you could argue either way on so many of the accusations. For example, a man saying “Ciao Bella” (Hello Beautiful) in a cheery voice from across the room would not seem like harassment to me. But if my boss came up close and whispered in my ear, “Ciao Bella” it would be very uncomfortable.
Likewise, if somebody I considered a friend kissed me on both cheeks it would be great. But a creepy boss old enough to be my grandfather forcing kisses on my cheek is just, well, creepy.
In the animal world, Cuomo would have fit right in. The male is almost always responsible for getting a relationship going. The male entices and proposes; the female says yes or no (or bites his head off).
We’ve all seen National Geo Channel showing strange, exotic male birds puffing up their feathers and doing elaborate dances to attract a mate. Some build sample nests to show the female that they can provide for her needs.
Roosters strut around the barnyard cock-o-doodle-doing such that a farmer needs to keep five or six “sister-hens” to satisfy one randy rooster.
Male spiders bring bugs wrapped in silken webbing as gifts and the females decide whether the offering is adequate or not. Some male spiders, by the way, are scoundrels and offer fake food, hoping their con will not be found out before they get what they want.
Some species, like big horn sheep, compete for the “right” to a female. The ground trembles as they run at each other, smashing their horns together to determine the strongest “alpha” male. Just like in human fairy tales, the winner gets the girl.
Even lusty sea slugs engage in ferocious battle.
All of these mate-attracting behaviors can basically be reduced to one word: flirting.
When flirting goes wrong, it becomes sexual harassment whether done by men or women. In human societies, we have manners and laws that dictate what is acceptable behavior in the workplace.
Don’t touch other people, tell demeaning jokes, make ethnic/racist/sexist remarks or make sexual innuendos. Use the same behavior for men and women, young and old.
If you wouldn’t kiss an old man on the mouth, don’t kiss a young woman either. If you wouldn’t invite a man up to your hotel room for a special meeting, don’t invite a woman. If it is inappropriate, uncomfortable or awkward for anybody, consider it inappropriate for everybody!
You could make the point that men flirting and trying their luck is just a natural impulse, but that assumes our emotional and behavioral self-control is no better than a sea slug or a rooster. The vast majority of men never harass their co-workers, demonstrating that bad behavior is not inevitable.
Let me just say that Cuomo is about my age and during our lifetime bosses touching their employees and making lewd or suggestive comments to them was already acknowledged to be unprofessional and predatory.
Bosses still did it, but they knew it was wrong.
For a powerful, once-attractive politician, used to being treated with deference and even encouragement, it must come as a shock to find that others now view you as the lecherous old man they must avoid at all costs.
Cuomo never actually apologized for his behavior, he just said he didn’t know how much times had changed. Well, he knows now.
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.