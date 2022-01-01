When the end of the year holiday season rolls around, there is one constant in our lives over the last 20 or so years — The Nutcracker Ballet.
Judi and I have been fortunate to attend this classic numerous times, encouraging our ballerinas from two sets of grands.
This timeless work by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, choreographed originally in 1892 by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, has been performed worldwide in thousands of venues.
The stage event was adapted from a short story by E.T.A. Hoffman, written in 1816 titled “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Hoffman took his version from Alexandre Dumas’ work, “The Story of a Nutcracker.”
I haven’t seen the movie that includes the “four realms,” but a friend told me last week that it was very good.
Anyone who has read the stories or seen the production can relate the premise of the young girl, Clara (or Marie), who falls asleep and enters the wonderful world of ballet magic to find the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen, Prince and extremely talented dancers from various countries entertaining her.
The nutcracker itself symbolizes power and strength and does battle with evil spirits while serving as a messenger of good luck and goodwill. The fantasy of the dream brings her favorite toys to life and allows Clara to believe in a world that is vastly different from her everyday existence.
The Mouse King represents evil and he must be vanquished by the good Prince, who is the true persona of the Nutcracker. The mice who accompany the king doing his bidding are almost vicious, yet, at the same time, quite cute in their dancing antics.
The score is most memorable and relies in good part on an unusual instrument, the “celesta” or “celeste,” that is similar to a “bell-piano,” which resembles an upright with a three octave range of hammers. The full complement of flutes, oboes, clarinets, harps and timpani makes for a rousing evening.
The first complete performance outside Russia occurred in 1934 in England. It made it to New York City in 1940 for a shortened version and the first full American event occurred in San Francisco in 1944.
Some extremely famous people have been associated with The Nutcracker. George Balanchine’s 1954 edition was a true classic. Maria Tallchief, as the Sugar Plum Fairy, astounded audiences with her interpretation of the iconic role.
The individual dances representing various countries are vividly imprinted on our minds. Spain brings chocolate to Clara; Arabia offers coffee; China delivers tea, and the snow falling on the stage surrounding the Snow Queen and her ensemble makes the adventure even more picturesque.
My favorite has always been the very rapid Russian Cossack dance, the Trepak, a Ukrainian folk number that shows off the high kicking, leg flinging moves of the agile dancers.
The score has been an “ear worm” for me for the last 10 days since our visit to Kentucky.
It is amazing to me that watching the girls recently took me back to our older grands all those years ago. It isn’t often that one gets the pleasure of seeing family dancers in the same ballet almost two decades apart. Our hearts were indeed full and will remain so for many years to come.
Any parent, grandparent or other family member or friend who attends these ballets, whether The Nutcracker or another one, knows how to stay laser-focused as the dancers enter, so they can see their loved one do their one to three minute performance.
Blink too much and you might miss them. And trying to focus quickly enough to “respot” your dancer among all the look-alikes is indeed like searching for that needle lost in a haystack.
When our dancers arrive out front after the show, they are looking for, and richly deserve, all the hugs and congratulations we can provide.
And, seeing the looks of satisfaction and joy on their faces makes us very happy to know they have accomplished something magical for themselves.
After all of the flowers have wilted away, the dancer dolls have found a special place on the shelf, the videos watched and rewatched, and the costumes packed away for another year, I can’t wait to see what our little prima ballerinas do for an encore.
Until next time: “When December comes, can The Nutcracker be far behind? No, it can’t — not in America, anyway.” — Robert Gottlieb, writer and editor.
“There is just a certain breathlessness to a great ballet performance.” — Dawn Crouch, author and ballerina
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
