School has ended for the term, summer has begun and, for my two angels, this marks a momentous occasion for graduating second graders.
They are leaving the only school they’ve known so far in their educational career, beloved Ingleside. We live in the historic residential district and have loved being able to do what seems to many as a pastoral American dream: walking our children to school.
The Friendly City has tremendous neighborhood assets that we continue to enhance and upgrade. As my children leave Ingleside, I note part of our neighborly walking crew has younger children who will be the last class to graduate the school as a result of our move to educate all our children in a single central campus.
While many may be forlorn over the loss of the school, the building will remain and the property will still be for public use.
In the coming years, we will invite the public to join a conversation and share their dreams regarding what might be next for the Ingleside School building and other school properties. As I look back on my family’s home selection when we moved to Athens, walkability and access to this historic school was a key factor.
As our community collaborates to envision the future of these historical assets, we will focus on how to continue to use these properties in service to our community.
In Fall 2023, our children will be together — no longer separated by neighborhood — in a single campus where they will spend their entire educational career in the Athens City School system. This new structure is unlike any the Friendly City has experienced.
To me, this consolidation builds a community character and a cultural enhancement for collaboration and togetherness that will pay dividends for the future of the Friendly City.
On Friday, May 21, 2021 I walked my twins to school on Friday for the last time. I reflected on the seasons coming to a close for my family and our community.
As I watched my sweet angel proudly carrying a fresh cut peony inside for her teacher, I was filled with hope for the future. I cannot help but be excited as these long-held community dreams are now being realized.
Together, we continue to move Athens forward.
C. Seth Sumner is the city manager of Athens
