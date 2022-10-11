If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. Thirty-day challenges are usually geared toward personal improvement by breaking a harmful or unhealthy habit and/or beginning a positive or healthy habit. Sober October and Dry January provide individuals with a catalyst to cut back on alcohol or cut it out altogether. Stoptober can be an opportunity to reign in social media consumption, unhealthy snacks, or time-sucks like television.
Can 30 Days Really Make A Difference?Why 30 days? Besides 30 days being a solid but attainable goal, setting aside a month is practical and easily trackable. More importantly, it’s long enough to allow a new habit to become part of your daily routine. Hopefully, it continues after the 30 days are up. Thirty days also feels realistic, doable, and less daunting than making a change for a year … or forever.
Just to maintain reasonable, grounded expectations, the idea that it takes 21 days to break or start a habit is wildly misquoted and misunderstood. Depending on the habit, a behavior can take anywhere from 18-254 days to achieve “95% automaticity.” (You don’t have to actively think about it. It’s become a habit.) The average is 66 days. Don’t let this discourage you. Thirty days is a great start, and there are several hacks to help you be more successful.
Set Yourself Up For Success
This isn’t about shame; it’s about smarts. Know what challenges to expect. Understand the physical and psychological dynamics involved. Abrupt changes to your physiology can produce unforeseen side effects. Let the pros help you create a realistic, safe plan.
Do some soul-searching. Do you genuinely want to stop this thing or start that thing? Do you believe it will improve your quality of life? Improve your relationships? Contribute to reaching other goals? Believe it and go for it.
In his best-selling book, “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” author James Clear explains the importance of lasting change, beginning with a change in how we perceive ourselves.
Suppose two heavy smokers realize they need to quit smoking. During a break at work, someone approaches both of them and asks if they want to bum a smoke. Person #1 replies, “No thanks, I’m trying to quit.” Person #2 answers, “No thanks, I’m not a smoker.” Look at both responses carefully. Who do you think stands a better chance at quitting?
It took some time to get to where we are, and the path back usually doesn’t have miracle tricks or shortcuts. The process is just as necessary as the goal. Gamify this stuff. Give yourself rewards and incentives. This isn’t about punishing yourself; it should be about improving yourself.
Habits can be hard to break because they can trigger our brain’s reward system. Eating that bowl of ice cream not only tastes great but also triggers a shot of dopamine in our brain. We will not only experience a craving for more delicious ice cream, but whether we realize it or not, we’ll also crave another dopamine jolt. This is why replacing unwanted habits with positive habits is a major key to success.
Remember, big fad changes frequently fizzle. Small sustainable changes are more likely to last, and quickly add to improved physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and relational health.
We want our spouse or partner, family, friends, and coworkers to experience the best of us. We should also want to enjoy the best version of ourself. You don’t need to quit harder; you need to quit smarter.
Mitchell Qualls is the vice president of operations at First Things First. Contact him at mitchell@firstthings.org
