I was reading my e-mails one day this week and a notice popped up about my iCloud account.
Apparently, I have to agree to some new terms and conditions (T and C) to continue to use the feature on my devices — iPhone, iPad and laptop.
It has puzzled me as to the meaning of the little I before the products until this week when I consulted my friend Google. Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, stated in 1998 that it stood for “internet” when promoting its products.
Many tech experts have provided secondary meanings for it, including: individual, intuitive, instruct, inform and inspire. The iconic symbol has obviously been quite successful financially for the company.
I discovered the T and C agreement was only about 146,000 words, covering some 33 pages. No, I didn’t read it, but a young man did in 2015 and shared it with the world on his iPhone via social media.
Supposedly, only about 3% of the human race actually reads the fine print on any of these documents. We just punch the “I agree” button and move on.
For the truly nerdy among us I thought I would share some of his findings. If you get bored after the first two or three, feel free to toss this away and go back to your Saturday football game.
A term that appears very often in these T and C notices is “end-user license agreement” or EULA. I think the owner of the product must be the end-user and these really are a contractual agreement, though I have no idea what the penalty is for not agreeing.
According to the internet, even if we disagree with the contract, we are still allowed to use the devices, but perhaps with less Cloud space. Mine is five gigabytes (GB) for free and then we can purchase additional space.
The last level we chose was $2.99 per month for 200 GB of “shared family” usage. Whatever!
Some of the terms listed in this massive epistle might seem straightforward but, like all things technical, I find them confusing.
Devices and accounts for each are the owner’s responsibility and do not seem concerning to Apple.
There are a few limitations of use, such as the inability to store protected health information and financial data.
The clause “availability of service” is not Apple’s problem. It is up to the owner to find his/her carrier, if enough bandwidth is around.
There are many features listed that I’m not sure I have. Contacting the tech support isn’t easy, so I usually just ignore most of them.
They include: My Photo Stream, folder and file sharing, 3rd party apps, Mail Drop, hide my email, home kit security video and email domains.
One feature that is a little creepy is “digital legacy,” which can transfer all of your iCloud info to someone after your death. You have to name that person, sign some other documents and, once you’ve moved on, they will have your info.
I have trouble grasping the fact that anyone would care about my Words with Friends, Sudoku and photo collections of sunsets but, then what do I really know.
As a part of the T and C agreement, we are forbidden to do certain things. These are considered violations of the contract and can result in privileges being terminated for the iCloud account.
We cannot upload, download, text, email, store or impart any material that is unlawful, harassing, threatening, tortious (constituting a tort or wrongful act), defamatory, libelous, vulgar, racially offensive, hateful or otherwise objectionable.
From some of the posts on numerous social media sites, I am surprised that any of the above have ever been checked by Apple. There would be a lot less people using the internet devices if they — Apple — played by their own rules.
I have considered many times just doing away with the Cloud and I’m not sure all my deleted e-mails and messages are really gone or are they still hanging around in the great computer cumulus graveyard.
Finally, after reading through about 15 paragraphs of my T and C notification, I gave up, hit “I agree” and went back to my crossword puzzle.
The only regret I have about all of this is that I didn’t take Lt. Dan’s advice years ago and buy some of that “fruit” company stock. He and Forrest and I would have made a great team and a great fortune as well.
Until next time: “The computer was built to solve problems that didn’t exist before.” — Bill Gates
“The more you know, the more you realize you know nothing.” — Socrates
“Getting information off the internet is like taking a drink from a fire hydrant.” — Mitchell Kapor
Dr. Shelley Griffith is a retired Athens physician who writes this column for The DPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.