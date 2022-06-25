To the Editor,
Well, the proverbial dust has settled, reports and been filed and the results are in — MooFest 2022 can be called a success with over 8,500 in attendance! And, that success is due to the countless weeks, days and hours of planning and implementation on the part of our presenting sponsors, corporate sponsors, vendors, entertainers and Team Moo Committee members!
First off, I’d like to give a big moo-out to our Ag Avenue presenting sponsors: AgCentral, Mayfield Dairy Farms, UT Extension-McMinn County, City of Athens and McMinn County. Special thanks to Julie Walker with AgCentral, Elisha Elliott and Angie Melhorn with Mayfield’s and Brooke Cass with UT Extension for putting together a great day of tribute to our area dairy farmers. From the milk toast to the fun-filled Ag Avenue in Market Park, it was a great way to bring back MooFest to the community in a fun and informative way. Thanks to all the presenting sponsors for providing behind-the-scenes support that doesn’t always get its due recognition. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for next year!
Special thanks goes to Athens Parks and Recreation for sponsoring the Athens Soap Box Derby trials which had 28 cars vying for a chance to compete in the nationals. The McMinn Regional Humane Society adopted out four dogs and two cats during the festival and the Let’s Read 20 bus handed out 800 books that day.
A festival of this magnitude is only as good as its committee, and the Friendly City Festival Team Moo group is one of the best when it comes to throwing a party!
Teresa and Stacy Wilson/Just Us provided sound for the Courthouse Steps stage which hosted the Maggie Strut performed by Jim Brooks followed by entertainment by Inspirations Dance Studio, Faith Willin’ and Just Us. The Market Pavilion stage was home to Stephanie Nash, Cedar Ridge, Blue Ridge Grass and Sounds of Summer headliners Tim Decker and Tennessee River opening for EmiSunshine. Thanks to Joel Webb/Integrity Sound Solutions and Nathan Haun for providing sound for the day.
I can’t thank Scott Bridwell and his son Levi enough for taking on the daunting task of logistics for the event along with master mapper Jeremy Brack for coordinating and producing an awesome vendor/venue map, coordinating with webmaster Leanne Malloy to make things easy for vendors and check in. Lisa Dotson, Athens Main Street director, wore many hats, from putting out vendor booth number signs, calming my nerves, and assisting at vendor check in. Special thanks goes to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department for allowing us to use the county gator for trash pick up and coordinating the county trustees to help set up the day prior to the event; McMinn County Living Heritage Museum for graciously donating the use of their tables and chairs for under the Pavilion; McMinn County Democrat Party for their yeoman effort in keeping the trash generated by visitors to a minimum; Jackie and Todd Newman for letting us store items in their Cherokee Hardware building; Athens Flower Shop for stage decorations; Public Works for coordinating street closings and dumpster delivery; and Parks and Rec for delivering the Pavilion stage.
I can’t imagine putting on anything without the backup of The Arts Center. Leslie Arnold and Lauren Shepherd — aka The Graphic Gals — deserve a round of applause for all their creative marketing magic that gave us a spiffy new look. Their “whatever it takes” attitude certainly made my life easier and putting on a festival a breeze. Blake Chastain pitched in with vendor check in and other logistic issues and Bryan Andrew was instrumental in getting all the vendor information into a manageable document.
My heartfelt thanks goes to Michael Priest for all his therapy sessions with me over vendors and assisting with vendor booth map layout along with Beth Jaquish and Brianna Baker. And, thanks to Donnie B. Photography/Don Bindrim for his photography of the day.
Thanks also to all our local businesses that supported the festival by opening for the day and the 150 arts, crafts and food vendors that added to the festive retail atmosphere.
And, many, many thanks to the financial support of our corporate sponsors: Athens Kiwanis Club, Athens Main Street, DENSO, McMinn County Tourism Board, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management, Starr Regional Medical Center, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tennessee Overhill, Valley Oil, VEC Customer Shares, Warren-Jackson CPAs, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. Special thanks to media sponsors WCLE-Mix 104.1 Radio, WTVC, WBIR, the Morning Fax and The Daily Post-Athenian.
As you can see, it truly takes a community to pull off an endeavor such as this and no one does it better than McMinn County and Athens, Tennessee! Join us for the remainder of the Sounds of Summer concert series every first Saturday at Market Park Pavilion until the series finale at Pumpkintown October 8th!
Meredith Willson
Friendly City Festivals
