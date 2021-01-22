While remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week, I came across the quote from the bible that is chiseled into a memorial for Rev. King in Montgomery: “Until justice runs down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
It comes from the book of Amos. It got me thinking about the power of water.
Water is the only thing on earth that is found naturally in all three forms: vapor, liquid and solid. In its liquid form, water will always create a level surface. Water is at the same time one of the softest and one of the mightiest substances in the world.
There is nothing so soft as water. What can compare to the comfort offered by a warm bath or a hot shower? After working outside in the summer, what could be more welcome than cold water on your face?
Submerging yourself in water and surrounding yourself in water is pure joy. Embryos grow to be babies, cushioned by water in the womb. When we are hot and thirsty, cool water can reduce our temperature and rehydrate. When we are nearly frozen, hot drinks can warm us up. Water protects us, nourishes us and comforts us.
There is nothing so vital as water. All living things need water in some form and quantity to survive. Our bodies are made up of approximately 55% water!
Too little and we die of thirst; too much and we drown. The physical structure of many plants directly reflects the amount of water available to them. Cactus leaves are modified into spines to reduce evaporation in the desert and their stems are succulent to store moisture.
On the other end of the spectrum, bald cypress trees growing in permanently flooded swamps have “knees” on their roots that poke above the water level to “breathe.”
One thing that astronomers look for in distant stars and planets is the presence or absence of water that might make them inhabitable.
Some politicians predict that future wars will be fought over access to fresh water.
Over 71% of the earth’s surface is covered in water and yet there are many places where it is insufficient. More than 780 million people worldwide (twice the population of the U.S.A.) lack access to clean water. Approximately 200 children are killed every day from drinking unsafe water somewhere in the world.
In places without piped water systems, women spend hours every day collecting water for their families. When the world suffered a recent seven-year drought, places like southern California and Cape Town, South Africa had to ration water supplies.
The question of where excess water could be found was more than theoretical discussion. If there had been a canal built between places with too much water, and places with too little, people at both ends of that canal would have gladly paid to relieve their water woes.
There is nothing so destructive as water. Whether it be a tsunami, a flash flood or the persistent drip, drip, drip of water on rock, water has the power to bypass or destroy all obstacles in its way.
The Grand Canyon was carved by millions of years of the Colorado River washing through it. Louisiana and Puerto Rico are still recovering from hurricanes that happened years ago.
When we lived in Madagascar, we traveled extensively in small, open boats. It could be pretty scary, being out in the open ocean with 10 other people, hoping the pilot knew what he was doing.
There was one place, where the Indian Ocean meets the Bay of Antongil, that local legend said long ago a man had driven his herd of cattle into the ocean, and if God was angry, the cattle would start running around under the water and stir up huge waves.
Whether for this reason, or cross currents meeting, the water at this point could be extremely unpredictable and dangerous. People said that if the sea started looking rough, anyone suspected of making God angry by breaking a promise or ignoring a taboo, might be thrown overboard by their fellow travelers in an attempt to calm the cattle.
I am happy to say I never had to witness such a thing. But ocean waves are nothing to scoff at. Rogue waves can occur far out at sea, with no apparent provocation, and can rise a towering 80 feet high with a matching deep trench beside it.
Large freighters have been known to disappear without a trace in just such a wave.
It is almost impossible to stop flowing water. You can build a dam, but the water must be released from time to time, and the dam needs to be maintained regularly or the weight and persistence of the water behind it will eventually break through.
You can redirect water, but the dykes and levees that you built will not hold flood water in their narrow channels.
Water is an almost unstoppable force of nature, not to be underestimated.
So back to the Rev. King and Amos 5:24. I am not any kind of a biblical scholar, so I cannot tell you what Amos meant by justice. But I remember Dr. King.
His idea of justice was fair, peaceful and mighty.
It made me think. Can you imagine a world where justice and righteousness really do flow like waters? Justice that is as gentle, vital, powerful and unstoppable as flowing water? Justice that would always create an equal level for everyone? Justice that peacefully but relentlessly wears down all obstacles in its path? Justice that is acknowledged as vital for our mutual survival? Can you imagine?
Let me phrase that differently: Can WE imagine such a world? Together? Can we at least try?
Kathryn Hunter is from McMinn County and holds a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Idaho and a Master of Forestry from Yale University. She has worked with the USDA Forest Service locally as well as living and working in natural resource management and protected area conservation in eight foreign countries.
